Global Whey Protein Report 2019-2025: Current Markets and Emerging Uses - Key Players are Agropur Dairy Coop, Amul, Hilmar Cheese, Milk Specialties, Fonterra Coop and Carbery
The whey protein market has been witnessing significant growth owing to the increased awareness regarding the benefits of whey in functional food. Whey has numerous advantages in the forms of increasing body strength, reducing cell stress, inducing weight loss and helping the body cope with allergens. These qualities have resulted in whey being a preferred choice product for people interested in maintaining physical fitness.
The other major use of whey protein is in the fortification of infant formulas. These has increased acceptance towards the use of WPI (whey protein isolate) and WPC (whey protein concentrate) in infant food as they result in a product which is closest to natural human milk.
Whey protein concentrates (WPC) were the largest consumed whey protein product, as they are the least expensive among all whey products and have comparable properties to other whey products. There are numerous advantages to use of WPC apart from just being a protein supplement for people trying to gain muscle. They are a great way to reduce weight, as a consistent intake of WPC results in stable sugar levels and low cell stress, which help weight loss. The growing obesity concern globally is expected to provide a positive impetus to market growth.
The food and beverage industry was the largest user of whey protein, as these ingredients are increasingly used in functional food. The primary use of whey protein in the food and beverage industry is in the form of sports supplements and functional food. WPI and WPC are extensively added in sports and cereal bars and are marketed as a complete breakfast. Since they keep you full for longer, they are an excellent option for weight loss and are increasingly being promoted as health food products.
The other major use of whey protein is in the form of sports drinks. Whey protein is extensively used in RTD (ready to drink) form containing whey mixed with milk and other nutrients. A large number of gymgoers are pressed for time and prefer to work out as part of their daily routine before heading out for their workday. These RTD protein shakes make for an excellent post-workout meal and are being marketed as such.
Report Includes:
- 87 data tables and 22 additional tables
- A brief general outlook of current and emerging applications of whey protein
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Detailed regional trade analysis, and import and export of whey protein ingredients in value and volumetric terms
- Identification of shifts in the market and the competitive landscape among key market players, their recent developments, major M&A deals and strategic alliances
- Examination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that would impact this industry
- Comprehensive profiles of major participatory companies within the market, including Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Amul, Hilmar Cheese Co., Milk Specialties Global, Fonterra Cooperative Group and Carbery
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends and Scope
- Market Lineage Outlook
- Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Market Driver Analysis
- Raising the Demand for Dairy-based Products with High Nutritional Value
- Technological Advancements
- Consumers' Belief in the Health Benefits
- Rising Protein Consumption
- Growing Dietary Supplements Market
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Low Acceptance of Protein Sources Other than Soy
- Business Environment Analysis: Whey Protein Ingredient Market
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- Company Market Share Analysis
- Market Size and Growth Prospects
- Regulatory Framework
- European Whey Products Association (EWPA)
- U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA)
- Price Trend Analysis
- Whey Protein Concentrates
- Whey Protein Isolates
- Whey Protein Hydrolysates
Chapter 4 Whey Protein Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis
- Whey Protein Concentrates Overview
- Whey Protein Concentrates Market Analysis
- Global Whey Protein Concentrates Market
- Global Whey Protein Concentrates Market by Region
- Global Whey Protein Concentrates Market by Country
- Whey Protein Isolates Overview
- Whey Protein Hydrolysates Overview
Chapter 5 Whey Protein Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis
- Food and Beverages Overview
- Food and Beverages Market Analysis
- Global Whey Protein Market in Food and Beverages
- Global Whey Protein Market in Food and Beverages by Region
- Global Whey Protein Market in Food and Beverages by Country
- Infant Formulation Overview
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Others
Chapter 6 Whey Protein Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Market Player and Recent Development
- Glanbia Plc (Glanbia Nutrition)
- AGROPUR US
- Milk Specialties
- Arla Food Ingredients
- Groupe Lactalis
- Carbery Group Ltd
- Industry Impact
- Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Agropur Dairy Cooperative
- Amul
- Arla Foods
- Carbery
- Fonterra Cooperative Group
- Glanbia Plc
- Grande Cheese Co.
- Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.
- Kerry Group
- Lactalis International
- Leprino Foods
- Milk Specialties Global
