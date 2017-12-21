The global whey protein ingredients market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.02% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Whey Protein Ingredients

The global functional food and nutraceuticals market is the immediate parent market of the global whey protein ingredients market. Owing to the rising inclination toward health and fitness, consumers across countries are purchasing products that contain high amount of protein. The inclination toward health and wellness trend is going to rise in the coming years and it is favorable for the global whey protein ingredients market. The sales of whey protein ingredients are anticipated to increase during 2017-2021.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global whey protein ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 10.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global whey protein ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of various whey protein ingredients such as whey protein concentrates, whey protein isolates, hydrolyzed whey protein and other whey protein ingredients.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Agropur (Davisco Business Unit)

• Arla Foods

• Fonterra Co-operative Group

• Milk Specialties

• Glanbia

Other prominent vendors

• AMCO Proteins

• Hilmar Ingredients

• Sports Supplements

• Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

Market driver

• Increasing demand from industrial users

Market challenge

• High price of whey protein products

Market trend

• Increasing demand for whey protein ingredients in infant products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

