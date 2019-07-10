Global Wheatgrass Market Reached a Volume of 3,267 Tons in 2018 and is Projected to Reach 4,527 Tons by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheatgrass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wheatgrass market reached a volume of 3,267 Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach 4,527 Tons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

This report provides a deep insight into the global wheatgrass industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a wheatgrass manufacturing plant.

Drivers/Constraints



Wheatgrass is considered as a superfood and contains a powerful combination of essential nutrients including iron, calcium, magnesium, vitamins A, C, E and K, and proteins. Owing to this, it provides various health benefits such as improving digestion, eliminating toxins, reducing cholesterol, boosting immune system, regulating blood pressure, treating gastrointestinal distress and enhancing cognitive function.



In the food and beverage industry, wheatgrass is employed as a health ingredient in numerous products. An increase in the household income along with improved economic conditions have led the consumers to spend more on nutritional food products, in turn, stimulating the wheatgrass market growth.



The manufacturers have developed new wheatgrass products in capsules and tablets form. As they are easy to consume, these products are experiencing a positive growth across the globe, particularly among the geriatric population.



There are some factors hampering the growth of the wheatgrass market. Consumption of wheatgrass may have few side effects such as nausea, headache, allergic reactions, digestive discomfort, constipation, fever or swelling of the throat.



Product Insights



On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as wheatgrass powder and wheatgrass liquid. Currently, wheatgrass liquid represents the most popular product type owing to its high chlorophyll content that helps in neutralising infections, cleansing blood, overcoming inflammations and healing wounds.



Application Insights



Based on application, health and nutrition accounts for the majority of the market share. Other major applications include pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Wheatgrass is used for producing tablets, powder, juice, capsules and concentrates in the health and nutrition segment.



Raw Material Insights



The market has also been divided on the basis of raw material into organic and regular wheatgrass. Amongst these, organic wheatgrass holds the majority of the market share. Organic wheatgrass is comparatively healthier as it is free from chemical contamination.



Regional Insights



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share. This can be accredited to the rising awareness about the associated health benefits and new product launches in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the global wheatgrass market has also been analysed covering the competitive structure of the market and profiles of the key players operating in it.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wheatgrass Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Applications

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 Key Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Breakup by Region

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.5 Latin America



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Regular Wheatgrass

7.2 Organic Wheatgrass



8 Market Breakup by Product

8.1 Wheatgrass Liquid

8.2 Wheatgrass Powder



9 Market Breakup by Applications

9.1 Health and Nutrition

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Food and Beverages



10 Wheatgrass Powder Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Requirements for Setting up a Wheatgrass Powder Manufacturing Plant

11.1 Land Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements

11.3 Machinery Requirements

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements

11.8 Transportation Requirements

11.9 Utility Requirements

11.10 Manpower Requirements



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players



13 Key Players Profiles



