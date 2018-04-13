Global Vegetable Oil (Palm, Canola, Coconut, Soybean) Market 2018-2023: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, and Opportunity

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global vegetable oil market has grown at a CAGR of around 4% during 2010-2017 with consumption volumes reaching 192.9 Million Tons in 2017.
Traditionally, the non-food uses of vegetable oil have been in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents as well as in the production of greases, lubricants and candles. Lately, the biofuel market has provided a significant non-food use for vegetable oil where it is considered as an alternative to mineral oil for use in power stations and as a feedstock for the production of biodiesel. As a result, the global vegetable oil market is growing at a healthy pace.
Several other factors strengthening the demand for vegetable oil include population growth, improving living standards, changing dietary habits and an increasing demand particularly in emerging countries.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of types, applications and major regions. The global vegetable oil market is largely dominated by palm oil contributing around 34% of the total vegetable oil consumed. Palm oil is followed by soybean oil, canola oil, sunflower seed oil and coconut oil.
Based on applications, the majority of the total vegetable oil produced is consumed by the food industry. The food industry is followed by industrial Usage and the biofuel industry.
Region-wise, Indonesia represents the largest producer of vegetable oil accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total global production. Indonesia is followed by China, Malaysia and the European Union.
Key Players
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Vegetable Oil Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market by Region
5.4 Market by End-Use
5.5 Market by Oil Type
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 China
6.2 United States
6.3 India
6.4 Europe
6.5 Indonesia
6.6 Malaysia
6.7 Brazil
7 Market by Oil Type
7.1 Palm Oil
7.2 Soybean Oil
7.3 Sunflower Oil
7.4 Canola Oil
7.5 Coconut Oil
7.6 Palm Kernel Oil
8 Key Players
9 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
10 Vegetable Oil Processing
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Layout
11.4 Plant Machinery
11.5 Machinery Pictures
11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.12 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
14.1 ADM
14.2 Bunge
14.3 Cargill
14.4 Louis Dreyfus
14.5 Willmar
