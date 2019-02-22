Global Vegetable Oil Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring ADM, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus & Willmar

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest study provides a detailed insight into the global vegetable oil market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of types, applications and major regions.



Lately, the biofuel market has provided a significant non-food use for vegetable oil where it is considered as an alternative to mineral oil for use in power stations and as a feedstock for the production of biodiesel. As a result, the global vegetable oil market is growing at a healthy pace. Several other factors strengthening the demand for vegetable oil include population growth, improving living standards, changing dietary habits and an increasing demand particularly in emerging countries. According to this research, the global vegetable oil market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2011-2018 with consumption volume reaching 200.1 Million Tons in 2018.



The global vegetable oil market is largely dominated by palm oil contributing for more than one-third of the total vegetable oil consumtion. Palm oil is followed by soybean oil, canola oil and sunflower seed oil. Based on applications, the majority of the total vegetable oil produced is consumed by the food industry. The food industry is followed by industrial usage and the biofuel industry. Region-wise, Indonesia represents the largest producer of vegetable oil accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total global production. Indonesia is followed by China, Malaysia and the European Union.



The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in the global vegetable oil market which include Cargil, ADM, Louis Dreyfus, Bunge and Wilmar.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vegetable Oil Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Oil Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Input Suppliers

5.8.2 Farmers

5.8.3 Collectors

5.8.4 Manufacturers

5.8.5 Distributors

5.8.6 Retailers

5.8.7 End-Consumers

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Price Trends

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 United States

6.3 India

6.4 Europe

6.5 Indonesia

6.6 Malaysia

6.7 Brazil

6.8 Others



7 Market by Oil Type

7.1 Palm Oil

7.2 Soybean Oil

7.3 Sunflower Oil

7.4 Canola Oil

7.5 Coconut Oil

7.6 Palm Kernel Oil



8 Market by Application

8.1 Food Industry

8.2 Biofuels

8.3 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Vegetable Oil Manufacturing

10.1 Product Overview

10.1.1 Palm Oil

10.1.2 Canola Oil

10.1.3 Coconut Oil

10.1.4 Soybean Oil

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.2.1 Palm Oil

10.2.2 Canola Oil

10.2.3 Coconut Oil

10.2.4 Soybean Oil

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.3.1 Palm Oil

10.3.2 Canola Oil

10.3.3 Coconut Oil

10.3.4 Soybean Oil

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10.4.1 Palm Oil

10.4.2 Canola Oil

10.4.3 Coconut Oil

10.4.4 Soybean Oil



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 ADM

14.2 Bunge

14.3 Cargill

14.4 Louis Dreyfus

14.5 Willmar



