The global vegetable chips market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% during the period 2017-2021

Vegetable chips are made by deep-frying, baking, or kettle-cooking thin slices of vegetables. Consumers across the globe are trying to switch to better-for-health products such as vegetable chips, as they are ready-to-eat (RTE) products and help satiate hunger, the demand is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing consumer preference for snacking is helping the global vegetable chips market grow.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global vegetable chips market to grow at a CAGR of 9.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vegetable chips market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of potato chips through various retail outlets and foodservice establishments that include but are not limited to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Vegetable Chips Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Calbee

• OUR LITTLE REBELLION

• PepsiCo

• Snikiddy

• Zweifel

Other prominent vendors

• AIB Foods

• The Forager Foods

• Hain Celestial

• nehf

• popchips

• Seeberger

• Sensible Portions

• The Better Chip

• Wai Lana Productions

Market driver

• Changing taste preferences

Market challenge

• Price fluctuations of vegetables

Market trend

• Innovative product offerings

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

