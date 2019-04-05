Global Vegan Cheese Markets 2019-2023 - Growing Awareness of Lactose-Intolerant Conditions is Driving the Market
DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vegan Cheese Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the vegan cheese market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.
The growing awareness of lactose-intolerant conditions is the key factors driving the global vegan cheese market growth. The sales of dairy products have been adversely affected by the increasing incidences of lactose intolerance across the globe. Therefore, consumers are buying dairy alternative products such as almond milk, vegan cheese, and vegan margarine. This will increase the sales of vegan cheese and is expected to fuel the growth of the global vegan cheese market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
An increasing number of organized retailing outlets worldwide
One of the growth drivers of the global vegan cheese market is the increasing number of organized retailing outlets. Supermarkets make fresh and ready-to-consume packaged vegan food and beverages such as plant-based milk alternatives and vegan cheese easily accessible to consumers.
High price and limited awareness
One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the high price of vegan cheese compared to conventional dairy cheese. In addition, the awareness among consumer for vegan cheese is limited, especially in the European market. Such factors will hamper the vegan cheese market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are expanding their distribution channels, which will improve the sales for the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE
- Market segmentation by source
- Comparison by source
- Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Almond milk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rice milk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other milk alternatives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by source
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VARIANT
- Market segmentation by variant
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of new product launches
- Rising investments in vegan cheese sector
- Rising focus on strengthening supply chain and expansion of production capacities
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bute Island Foods Ltd
- Gardener Cheese Company
- GreenSpace Brands
- Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Violife
PART 16: APPENDIX
