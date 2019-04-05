Global Vegan Cheese Markets 2019-2023 - Growing Awareness of Lactose-Intolerant Conditions is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vegan Cheese Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the vegan cheese market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.

The growing awareness of lactose-intolerant conditions is the key factors driving the global vegan cheese market growth. The sales of dairy products have been adversely affected by the increasing incidences of lactose intolerance across the globe. Therefore, consumers are buying dairy alternative products such as almond milk, vegan cheese, and vegan margarine. This will increase the sales of vegan cheese and is expected to fuel the growth of the global vegan cheese market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

An increasing number of organized retailing outlets worldwide

One of the growth drivers of the global vegan cheese market is the increasing number of organized retailing outlets. Supermarkets make fresh and ready-to-consume packaged vegan food and beverages such as plant-based milk alternatives and vegan cheese easily accessible to consumers.

High price and limited awareness

One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the high price of vegan cheese compared to conventional dairy cheese. In addition, the awareness among consumer for vegan cheese is limited, especially in the European market. Such factors will hamper the vegan cheese market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are expanding their distribution channels, which will improve the sales for the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOURCE

Market segmentation by source

Comparison by source

Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Almond milk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rice milk - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other milk alternatives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by source

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VARIANT

Market segmentation by variant

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of new product launches

Rising investments in vegan cheese sector

Rising focus on strengthening supply chain and expansion of production capacities

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bute Island Foods Ltd

Gardener Cheese Company

GreenSpace Brands

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Violife

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbpzxt/global_vegan?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:





Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vegan-cheese-markets-2019-2023---growing-awareness-of-lactose-intolerant-conditions-is-driving-the-market-300825396.html

SOURCE Research and Markets