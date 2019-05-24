Global UHT Milk Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
The global UHT milk market has grown at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2011-2018, reaching a volume of around 107.4 Billion Litres in 2018.
UHT milk market is witnessing strong growth in both developed and developing regions. UHT milk has also penetrated the non-fridge households and the regions where milk availability is scarce.
The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the global UHT milk market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
The report has segmented the UHT milk market on the basis of types of milk consumed by people. They include full cream, semi-skimmed and skimmed. On the basis of regions, Western Europe represents the world's largest consumer of UHT milk, followed by Asia, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and others.
The key players currently operating in the market include- Nestle, Danone, Lactalis, Fonterra, Arla Foods, FrieslandCampina, Dairy Farmers of America, Saputo, Dean Foods and Yili.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global UHT milk market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global UHT milk market?
- What are the key product types in the global UHT milk market?
- What are the key distribution channels in the global UHT milk market?
- What are the price trends of an UHT milk?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the UHT milk industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UHT milk industry?
- What is the structure of the UHT milk industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the UHT milk industry?
- What are the profit margins in the UHT milk industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- How is UHT milk manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for UHT milk?
- What are the transportation requirements for UHT milk?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for an UHT milk manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global UHT Milk Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.2 Manufacturing
5.9.3 Marketing and Distribution
5.9.4 Retailers
5.9.5 Exporters
5.9.6 End-Consumers
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Full Cream
7.2 Semi Skimmed
7.3 Skimmed
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.3 Specialty Stores
8.4 Online Retail
8.5 Others
9 Competitive Landscape
10 UHT Milk Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Machinery Pictures
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
14.1 Lactalis Group
14.2 Nestle
14.3 Fonterra
14.4 Danone
14.6 Arla Foods
