Global Tofu Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global tofu market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Tofu, or bean curd, refers to a creamy and protein-rich soy product that is made from curdling fresh soy milk and pressing it into a solid block. Unprocessed tofu is commonly available in a variety of textures, including extra-soft, soft, silken, firm and extra-firm.



It is widely used in multiple cuisines as it can effectively absorb flavors from spices, seasoning, sauces and marinades. It is a rich source of various nutrients and health-promoting compounds, such as iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, amino acids and vitamin B1, which aid in improving heart and bone health and weight management.



The significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with increasing consumer preferences for vegan food products, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, growing health consciousness and increasing instances of various lifestyle disorders have led to the widespread adoption of low-fat and low-cholesterol vegan and soy-based food products. Furthermore, the continual launch of innovative product variants, such as tofu-based sauces, burgers, hot dogs, ice creams, shakes and desserts, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Restaurants, cafes and other eateries are experimenting with multiple flavors and combinations of tofu to offer innovative and unique dishes to their customers.



Additionally, the premiumization of gluten-free and low carb diets across the globe has also catalyzed the inclusion of organic tofu in the diets. Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers on social media platforms, the easy product availability through various e-commerce retail chains, rising consumer expenditure and rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amy's Kitchen, Eden Foods Inc., Hain Celestia, House Foods Group, Kikkoman, Morinaga & Company, Pulmuone, Tofurky, Vitasoy, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global tofu market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tofu market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tofu market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tofu Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Processed Tofu

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Unprocessed Tofu

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Organic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Conventional

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Hotels, Restaurants and Catering

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Food Processing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Household

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Direct Sales

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Convenience Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Specialist Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Online Stores

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amy's Kitchen

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Eden Foods Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Hain Celestia

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 House Foods Group

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Kikkoman

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Morinaga & Company

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Pulmuone

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Tofurky

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Vitasoy

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis



