Global Tofu Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
The global tofu market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Tofu, or bean curd, refers to a creamy and protein-rich soy product that is made from curdling fresh soy milk and pressing it into a solid block. Unprocessed tofu is commonly available in a variety of textures, including extra-soft, soft, silken, firm and extra-firm.
It is widely used in multiple cuisines as it can effectively absorb flavors from spices, seasoning, sauces and marinades. It is a rich source of various nutrients and health-promoting compounds, such as iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, amino acids and vitamin B1, which aid in improving heart and bone health and weight management.
The significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with increasing consumer preferences for vegan food products, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, growing health consciousness and increasing instances of various lifestyle disorders have led to the widespread adoption of low-fat and low-cholesterol vegan and soy-based food products. Furthermore, the continual launch of innovative product variants, such as tofu-based sauces, burgers, hot dogs, ice creams, shakes and desserts, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Restaurants, cafes and other eateries are experimenting with multiple flavors and combinations of tofu to offer innovative and unique dishes to their customers.
Additionally, the premiumization of gluten-free and low carb diets across the globe has also catalyzed the inclusion of organic tofu in the diets. Other factors, including aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers on social media platforms, the easy product availability through various e-commerce retail chains, rising consumer expenditure and rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amy's Kitchen, Eden Foods Inc., Hain Celestia, House Foods Group, Kikkoman, Morinaga & Company, Pulmuone, Tofurky, Vitasoy, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global tofu market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tofu market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global tofu market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tofu Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Processed Tofu
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Unprocessed Tofu
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Organic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Hotels, Restaurants and Catering
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Food Processing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Household
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Direct Sales
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Convenience Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Specialist Stores
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Online Stores
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amy's Kitchen
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Eden Foods Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Hain Celestia
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 House Foods Group
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Kikkoman
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Morinaga & Company
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Pulmuone
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Tofurky
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Vitasoy
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
