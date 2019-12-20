Global Tilapia Market Outlook Report, 2019-2024 - Market Volume to Grow from 6.4 Million Tons in 2018 to 7.9 Million Tons by 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tilapia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tilapia market reached a volume of 6.4 Million Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a volume of 7.9 Million Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2024.



The rapid expansion of aquaculture has catalysed the growth of the tilapia industry globally. Tilapia, being an ideal choice for fish farming, has now become the second most cultured species after carps. Since, it is omnivorous, hard and have good resistance to diseases, they are affordable and easy even for small farmers to grow.



In addition to this, the growing health consciousness among people and demand for protein-rich diet also drive the demand for tilapia since it contains vitamin B, iron, vitamin D, selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, the improvements in genetic technology, selective breeding and increasing government initiatives to support aquaculture business are also stimulating the growth of the tilapia market.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global tilapia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tilapia industry?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the catch type?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the species?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the product?

What is the breakup of global tilapia market based on the sector?

What are the price trends of tilapia?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the tilapia industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the tilapia industry?

What is the structure of the tilapia industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the tilapia industry?

How is tilapia processed?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tilapia Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Species

5.6 Market Breakup by Product

5.7 Market Breakup by Sector

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Broodstock and Hatchery

5.10.3 Tilapia Harvest

5.10.4 Auction

5.10.5 Primary Processing

5.10.6 Large Scale Industrial Processing

5.10.7 Packaging and Export

5.10.8 Distribution

5.10.9 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture

6.1 Farmed

6.2 Wild Capture



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 China

7.2 Indonesia

7.3 Egypt

7.4 Bangladesh

7.5 Philippines

7.6 Brazil

7.7 Thailand

7.8 Others



8 Market Breakup by Species

8.1 Nile Tilapia

8.2 Tilapias Nei

8.3 Blue Nile Tilapia

8.4 Mozambique Tilapia

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Product

9.1 Frozen Fillets

9.2 Whole Fish

9.3 Fresh Fillets

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Sector

10.1 Institutional

10.2 Retail



11 Trade Data

11.1 Imports

11.2 Exports



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players



13 Tilapia Processing

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

13.5 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Profiles of Key Players



