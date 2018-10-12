Global Sushi Restaurants Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sushi Restaurants Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine. Japanese cuisine is popular for the various health benefits it is believed to promote. One trend affecting this market is the focus on technological enhancements. Technology provides an increasing level of convenience in terms of customized promotions and other benefits.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing preference for home-cooked food and increasing demand for sushi in retail markets. Growing health-consciousness among consumers has seen an increasing preference for home-cooked food than that from restaurants or cafeterias.

Key vendors

Genki Sushi

Hamazushi

Kura Corporation

Peace Dining Corporation

Sushiro Global Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

RDSR

CBSR

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Japan

US

China

UK

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Innovative sushi dishes

Focus on technological enhancements

Rise in demand for nutritious food

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

