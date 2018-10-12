Global Sushi Restaurants Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022
The "Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sushi Restaurants Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine. Japanese cuisine is popular for the various health benefits it is believed to promote. One trend affecting this market is the focus on technological enhancements. Technology provides an increasing level of convenience in terms of customized promotions and other benefits.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing preference for home-cooked food and increasing demand for sushi in retail markets. Growing health-consciousness among consumers has seen an increasing preference for home-cooked food than that from restaurants or cafeterias.
Key vendors
- Genki Sushi
- Hamazushi
- Kura Corporation
- Peace Dining Corporation
- Sushiro Global Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- RDSR
- CBSR
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Japan
- US
- China
- UK
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovative sushi dishes
- Focus on technological enhancements
- Rise in demand for nutritious food
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
