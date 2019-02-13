Global Supply Chain Summit Partners with Technomic

The Global Supply Chain Summit will be working with the food industry research firm to provide global restaurant supply chain leaders with a forum and ongoing resources to assist with international expansion and logistics

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic and the Global Supply Chain Summit announced today that they would be partnering to further the aims of the summit and its members.

The Global Supply Chain Summit is a group of like-minded restaurant executives focused on managing the global supply chain for their respective organizations. The group maintains a goal of creating an environment of open collaboration and discussion, where executives can learn from others that operate in the same niche part of the global restaurant industry.

The Global Supply Chain Summit has chosen to partner with Technomic to further enhance the content of its meetings with research and presentations, as well as manage the logistics and operations of each meeting. The group plans on meeting a minimum of two times per year in coordination with other high-profile restaurant industry events, such as Winsight's Restaurant Leadership Conference and the National Restaurant Association Show.

While the group remains an invite-only group for restaurant executives, limited sponsorship opportunities for key restaurant suppliers will be available.

"The members of the Global Supply Chain Summit are leaders within their organizations and face similar challenges in executing on a global stage. We're delighted to have the opportunity to work with these operators and provide a forum where they can openly discuss challenges and exchange practical solutions," said David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic.

"This partnership represents a wonderful opportunity for the summit to not only elevate the content of our meetings for our members but also leverage the operational know-how that Technomic and Winsight bring to the table," said Mike Walpole, chairman, at the Global Supply Chain Summit. "We are really looking forward to working with the Technomic team to bring this program to the next level."

Contacts:

Press inquiries and program details: David Henkes, (312) 506-3927, dhenkes@technomic.com

Sponsorship details: Mark Wesoloskie, (312) 506-3923, mwesoloskie@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-supply-chain-summit-partners-with-technomic-300794841.html

SOURCE Technomic