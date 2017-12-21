The global sugar substitutes market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Sugar Substitutes

Sugar substitutes are sweet food additives that taste like sugar. They are characterized by significantly lower calories than sugar. Sugar substitutes are incorporated in beverages, confectionary, baked products, dairy products, frozen food, and health and personal care products. The global sugar substitutes market is growing at a moderate rate and is expected to continue the same degree of growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for healthy and low-calorie food products contributes to the growth of the market.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global sugar substitutes market to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sugar substitutes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Sugar Substitutes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Cargill

• Ingredion

• Merisant

• PureCircle

• Tate & Lyle

Other prominent vendors

• American Crystal Sugar Company

• Cumberland Packing

• DOMINO FOODS

• GLG LEADING LIFE TECHNOLOGIES

• Imperial Sugar

• Janus Life Sciences

• JK Sucralose

• NOW Foods

• NutraSweet

• Pyure Brands

• Roquette

• Stevi0cal

• Sunwin Stevia International

• Sweet Green Fields

• SweetLeaf Stevia

• Sweetlife Australia

• Xinghua Green Biological Preparation

Market driver

• Growing demand for natural high-intensity sweeteners

Market challenge

• Stringent food safety regulations

Market trend

• New product launches

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

