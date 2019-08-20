Global Sugar Market Outlook & Forecast Report, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sugar Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sugar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% to reach US$89.244 billion in 2024 from US$75.617 billion in 2018.

The high consumption of sweetened food and beverages worldwide is considered one of the drivers for the sugar market globally, on the other hand, fluctuations in the price and supply of sugar may hinder its growth. The sugar market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Geographically the Asia-Pacific region is assessed to have a high market growth for the sugar market due to the rise in disposable income as well as rapid urbanization of previously low-income sections along with improvement in the food and beverage industry in the regions.

In North America as well as the European region it is projected that these regions will hold a significant hold in the market during the forecasted time period due to high consumption of food, beverages, confectionaries, etc. In South America, Brazil is also anticipated to hold a significant share in the market owing to the fact it is one of the leading producers and exporters of sugar globally.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Raizen SA, Sudzucker, Tereos, Nordzucker AG, Tongaat Hulett Group, and Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd. among others.

Drivers



Increase in consumption of products containing sugar

Growth in sugar crop production

Rapid urbanization of low-income economies

Restraints

Availability of substitute sweeteners

Rising awareness of health concerns caused by consuming sugar

Fluctuation in the price and supply of sugar

Industry Update

In January 2019 , Suedzucker one of the prominent producers of sugar in Europe has announced that they are planning to close down sugar production plants and also reduce their production volumes by up to around 700,000 tonnes per year.

