Global Specialty Bakery Market Report 2018

The global specialty bakery market to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Specialty Bakery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of hybrid bakery products. Innovation is an important tool to increase the engagement of consumers. Even in the specialty bakery products market, experimentation has become an important driver that is helping the market attract new consumers and retain them. Consumers, especially millennials, look for new varieties.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for functional ingredients. Functional ingredients are health-promoting and energy-boosting ingredients, which are used to enhance the nutritional value of bakery products. Some examples of functional ingredients are oats, legumes, nuts, probiotics, cereals, and fortified margarine.

