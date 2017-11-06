The global shrimp market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2017-2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

About Shrimp

Shrimp is one of the most popular seafood varieties consumed worldwide owing to factors such as low in fat, rich source of nutrients like vitamin B12 and selenium, which are important for maintaining good health. contains a variety of other nutrients (like zinc, sodium, magnesium, iron, and vitamins A, B6, C, and E), and excellent source of carotenoid astaxanthin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, due to the many nutritional and health-associated aspects, this seafood variety forms an important part of various cuisines and is one of the most traded seafood. A variety of shrimps are available globally like white shrimp, brown shrimp, pink shrimp, rock shrimp, tiger shrimp, and others. Thus, the availability of a variety of shrimps is aiding the overall growth of the market.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global shrimp market to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of global shrimp market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Shrimp Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD

• Aqua Star

• Carson & Company

• Mazzetta Company

• Rich Products Corporation

• Thai Union Group

Other prominent vendors

• Bumble Bee Seafoods

• Wild Planet

• Crown Prince

• Wild Selections

• Big Easy Foods

• Sea Best

• Gorton's

• Geisha

• Roland Foods

• Joe Patti's Seafood Company

• Galveston Shrimp Company

• Pacific Seafood

Market driver

• New product launches

Market challenge

• Impact of shrimp processing industries on the environment

Market trend

• Launch of new shrimp varieties

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

