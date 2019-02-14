Global Shelf-life Testing Market Forecast to 2023: The Market is Dominated by SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, and ALS

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Shelf-life Testing Market by Parameter (Microbial Contamination, Rancidity, Nutrient Stability, Organoleptic Properties), Method (Real-time and Accelerated), Technology, Food Tested, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The shelf-life testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by stringent safety regulations for food products, increase in the outbreak of foodborne illnesses, and growth in demand for packaged and convenience foods.



The shelf-life testing market, based on parameter, has been segmented into microbial contamination, rancidity, nutrient stability, organoleptic properties, and others. The market for microbial contamination is estimated to dominate in 2018, and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Microbiological hazards are a major food safety concern in the food & beverage sector, causing serious foodborne illnesses among consumers. As a result, shelf-life testing is essential to ensure that the microbial content is limited to only a certain level throughout the shelf life of the food products



The shelf-life testing market, by food tested, has been segmented into packaged food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, meat & meat products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts, processed fruits & vegetables, and others. The packaged food segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2023. Rapid urbanization has led to changes in consumer lifestyles. Higher employment opportunities and higher disposable incomes have led to an increased consumption of packaged food products. The contamination of most packaged foods occurs from the processing machinery or product formulations, which could then lead to faulty shelf-life claims. In order to avoid such instances, product manufacturers are increasingly conducting shelf-life tests to provide consumers with proper product information.



The shelf-life testing market, by technology, has been segmented into equipment- & kit-based and manual tests. It was dominated by the equipment- & kit-based segment in 2018. More reliable results and quick turnaround time drive this segment, which consists of both traditional and rapid systems and is highly preferred by manufacturers.



Europe dominated the shelf-life testing market in 2017 as it has the highest number of testing laboratories with a high number of samples tested in the world. Further, the region has the most stringent regulations that also undergo frequent updates. As a result of strict regulatory enforcement throughout the stages in the food supply chain, the highest number of sample tests are conducted in Europe for both safety as well as quality purposes.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as growth in the number of shelf-life testing laboratories in India and China, the rise in the number of incidences of bacterial infectious diseases in the region, and growing adoption of convenience and packaged food in the region.



The lack of market coordination & standardization and improper enforcement of regulatory laws & supporting infrastructure in developing economies restrain the market growth for shelf-life testing.



The global market for shelf-life testing is dominated by large-scale players such as SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), and ALS Limited (Australia).



TV SD (Germany), TV NORD GROUP (Germany), Mrieux (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand), SCS Global (US), Agrifood Technology (Australia), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), and Premier Analytical Services (UK) are other players that hold a significant share of the shelf-life testing market.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Safety Regulations for Food Products Result in the Adoption of Shelf-Life Testing Services

5.2.1.2 Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses

5.2.1.3 Growth in Demand for Packaged and Convenience Foods

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Market Coordination & Standardization and Improper Enforcement of Regulatory Laws & Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Newer Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Costs Associated With Procurement of Rapid Shelf-Life Testing Equipment

5.2.4.2 Lack of Harmonization of Shelf-Life Regulations

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Upstream Process

5.3.1.1 R&D

5.3.1.2 Sample Collection

5.3.2 Midstream Process

5.3.2.1 Transportation

5.3.2.2 Testing of Sample

5.3.3 Downstream Process

5.3.3.1 Final Preparation

5.3.3.2 Distribution

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 US

5.4.2 European Union

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 India

5.4.6 Australia



