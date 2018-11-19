Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2014-2018 & 2025 - Favorable Regulations Along with the Economic Benefits Offered by Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors

DUBLIN, Nov 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Seafood Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Frozen, Smoked, Canned, Dried), By Equipment (Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling, Filleting), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seafood processing equipment market size is expected to value USD 2.51 million by 2025 at a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period

The demand for seafood products and food in general, is high in developed as well as in developing regions. This factor is expected to boost the global seafood processing equipment market by 2025. Government regulations to safeguard the manufacturing processing and to provide a framework for hygiene and standardization of products are anticipated to enhance business growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for fish and other seafood products with increasing investments to manufacture efficient units is predicted to encourage market growth in near future. Increasing industrial automation rate coupled with easy availability of these units is predicted to encourage expansion of the market for seafood processing equipment over the forecast years.

In terms of product, frozen seafood emerged dominant in 2017. It is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period owing to advancements in processing technologies. Frozen seafood is expected to ramp up the production of seafood processing equipment over the next decade owing to the exponential growth in demand, particularly from Asia Pacific and Africa. However, canned seafood is expected to emerge as the fastest growing product segment with a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

In terms of equipment, scaling equipment emerged dominant with a market share of over 22.07% in terms of value in 2017. It is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Recent advancements in the machine and equipment sector are expected to revolutionize the industry and boost the market share further in the forthcoming years. It is expected to dominate the equipment segment of seafood processing equipment in the year 2017.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The U.S. seafood processing equipment market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period

Favorable regulations, along with the economic benefits offered by equipment manufacturers and distributors, are projected to boost growth by 2025

The U.K. market, in terms of value, accounted for USD 107.08 million in 2017

Scaling equipment is expected to have a significant CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period

India is among some of the prominent markets in Asia Pacific and is expected to reach USD 208.22 million over the forecast period owing to significant rise in population and industrial development

BAADER Group., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Arenco AB, Marel, Uni-Food Technic A/S, SEAC AB, and Polar Systems Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.6 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1 Increasing demand for seafood and allied products.

3.6.2 Rising global population exerts pressure on the seafood industry

3.6.3 Growing health awareness regarding the importance of seafood in the diet

3.7 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.1 Declining growth rate of fish population due to overfishing

3.7.2 Environmental Imbalance is a major concern

3.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Seafood Processing Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Seafood Processing Equipment Analysis, 2017 & 2025

4.2 Frozen Seafood

4.3 Smoked Seafood

4.4 Canned Seafood

4.5 Dried Seafood

Chapter 5 Seafood Processing Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Seafood Processing Equipment Analysis, 2017 & 2025

5.2 Slaughtering Equipment

5.3 Gutting equipment

5.4 Scaling equipment

5.5 Filleting equipment

Chapter 6 Seafood Processing Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.2 Strategy Framework

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

BAADER Group

Marel

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Biro Manufacturing Company

Arenco AB

Polar Systems Ltd.

Uni-Food Technic A/S

Optimar Fodema S.A.

SEAC AB

John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Skaginn 3X.

Cabinplant A/S.

MTC Food Equipment, Inc.

