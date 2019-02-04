Global Seafood Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Seafood in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments: Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:
SEAFOOD MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs
Table 1: Global Fish Consumption by Mode (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Feed, Food and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Per Capita Protein Consumption by Food Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Per Capita Protein Consumption for Animal Meat, Fish Products and Vegetables (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather
Key Market Traits in a Nutshell
Longstanding Growth Variables
Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
Replace Capture Production in the Long Ru Table 4: Global Fish Production by Source (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Aquaculture (Inland Waters and Marine Waters) and Capture Production (Inland Waters and Marine Waters) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Fish Production by Region (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Developed Countries (Capture Production and Aquaculture) and Developing Countries (Capture Production and Aquaculture) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes
Table 6: Global Marine Fishery Sector by State of Fish Stocks (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Fully Fished Waters, Overfished Waters and Underfished Waters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Marine Fisheries Production by Fishing Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Pacific and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
Table 8: Global Aquaculture (Inland and Marine & Coastal) Market by Fish Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Crustaceans, Finfish, Molluscs, and Other Aquatic Creatures (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Aquaculture Market by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Bangladesh, Chile, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Norway, Thailand, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Aquaculture (Inland and Marine & Coastal) Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability
A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Table 11: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector
Table 12: Asia-Pacific Accounts for about 2/3rd Share of World Seafood Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Seafood Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, Canada, US and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Table 14: Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Table 15: Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit B2, Niacin NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, And Vit C) For Select Seafood, Meat And Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Table 16: Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, and Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Table 17: Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated, Polyunsaturated, EPA, and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately Fatty Fish, Fatty Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams)
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500- 1000, 200-500, and Less than 200 Milligrams
The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
Table 18: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015): Number of Undernourished People (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion
Table 20: Global Per Capita Apparent Fish Consumption (in kg/person/year): 1975, 1995, 2015 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Per Capita Fish Consumption (in kg/person/year) for Developed, Developing & Underdeveloped Countries: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Per Capita Fish Consumption (in kg/person/year) by Region: 2015 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position
Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood
Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
Convenience Products Enter Retail Market
Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention
Eco-Labeled Products in Demand
Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels
Online and E-Commerce Platforms: The New Retailing Medium
Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
Canned Seafood Witnesses Volume Expansion
Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
High Value Fish: Major Revenue Contributors
Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects
New Generation Processing Machines
Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem
Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
Mislabeled Seafood
Inadequate Fishing Policies
Poor Storage Facilities
Health Related Issues
Mercury Content in Seafood
Concerns over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish
Harmful Impact of Farm Raised Salmon
Excessive Use of Antibiotics
4. MAJOR FISH & SEAFOOD SPECIES: GLOBAL PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE
Tuna
Table 23: World Tuna Production by Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Albacore, Bigeye, Frigate & Bullet, Skipjack, Yellowfin and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Salmon
Table 24: World Salmon Production by Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Atlantic, Pink, Chum, Coho, Sockeye and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Global Salmonid Production by Harvest Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Aquaculture and Capture Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Global Farmed Atlantic Salmon Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for North America, Europe (Norway and Other Europe), Latin America and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Global Farmed Atlantic Salmon Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Crabs
Table 28: Global Snow Crabs Market by Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Canada (Atlantic and Pacific), Russia-Pacific, USA, and Others(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Shrimp
Table 29: World Shrimp Production by Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Akia Paste Shrimp, Tiger Prawn, Whiteleg Shrimp and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lobster
Table 30: World Lobster Production by Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for American Lobster, Caribbean Spiny Lobster, Norwegian Lobster and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Bivalves
Table 31: World Bivalves Production by Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Clams, Mussels, Oysters and Scallops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Scallops
Clams
Seabream & Seabass
Table 32: World Seabass and Seabream Production by Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for European Seabass, Gilthead Seabream, Japanese Seabass and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Seabass Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Egypt, Greece, Turkey and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Seabream Production by Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Greece, Spain, Turkey and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Tilapia
Cod
Pollock
Catfish
Flounder
Swordfish
Rainbow Trout
Squid
Table 35: World Cephalopods Production by Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Cuttlefish, Octopus, Squid and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Blue and Striped Marlin
Bluefish
Artic Char
Orange Roughy
Mahi Mahi
Hoki
5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD TRADE: AN OVERVIEW
Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities
Regional Demand & Supply Imbalances Drives Growth in Seafood Trade
Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes
Key Seafood Exporting and Importing Countries by Select Seafood Category
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Seafood: A Prelude
Types of Seafood
Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood
Frozen Seafood
Preserved/Prepared Seafood
Cured Seafood
Packaging & Labeling
Fresh Seafoods
Frozen Seafoods
Storing and Thawing
IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Seafood Categories
Canned Seafoods
Coated Products
Uncoated Products
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Seafood Market
Vendors Rely on M&A to Widen Footprint
Select M&A Deals in the World Seafood Sector (2016-2018)
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Amalgam Enterprises (India)
Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)
Cooke Aquaculture, Inc. (Canada)
Dongwon Group (South Korea)
Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile)
Faroe Seafood (Faroe Islands)
Handy Seafood, Inc. (USA)
Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd (South Korea)
High Liner Foods Incorporated (Canada)
Lyons Seafoods Limited (UK)
Marine Harvest ASA (Norway)
Princes Ltd. (UK)
Sajo Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Shanghai Fisheries General Corporation Group (China)
Stolt Sea Farm (Spain)
Surapon Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Tassal Group Limited (Australia)
Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)
Tri Marine International, Inc. (USA)
Trident Seafoods Corporation (USA)
Young's Seafood Limited (UK)
Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. (China)
7.2 Product Launches
Nueva Pescanova Launches Pescanova Sea Slices
McDonald's Rolls Out Fish & Fries Extra Value Meal
Captain D's Unveils Grilled Crab Cakes Meal
Panda Express Introduces New Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp
Woolworths Rolls Out South Africa's First Retail MSC-Certified Canned Tuna
Waitrose Introduces New Range of MSC-Certified John West Canned Tuna
Long John Silver's Introduces Sweet n' Tangy Panko Butterfly Shrimp
Birds Eye Introduces Gluten-Free Fish Fillets
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Conagra Brands to Acquire Pinnacle Foods
Marine Harvest Receives Canadian Regulatory Approval for Northern Harvest Acquisition
Nomad Foods to Acquire Aunt Bessie's
Thai Union Group to Acquire Minority Stake in Thammachart Seafood Retail
Charoen Pokphand Foods Acquires Stake in Camanor Produtos Marinhos
Empresas AquaChile to Acquire Salmones Magallanes and Pesquera Eden
Benchmark Genetics to Invest in Chilean Breeding and Genetics Joint Venture
Agrosuper to Buy Friosur
Iceland Seafood International Snaps Up Oceanpath
Creation Gardens Snaps Up Bluefin Seafood
Fishpeople Seafood and Ilwaco Landing Fishermen Merge
Sealaska Acquires Majority Stake in Seattle's Odyssey Enterprises
High Liner Foods Acquires Rubicon Resources
Riverside Lobster International and Cheticamp Fisheries International Merge
Grieg Seafood, Bremnes Seashore and Vest Havbruk to Develop Tytlandsvik Aqua
OceanMind Collaborates with Royal Thai Government and Seafood Task Force
K-Fish of South Korea Commences Operations
PauaCo to Merge with Ralph's Tasmania Seafood
Alibaba Group Teams Up with Chicken of the Sea
Thai Union Europe Inks MoU with WWF to Launch a FIP in Brazil
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Seafood Market By Segment
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Fresh/Live/ Chilled Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Frozen Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Historic Review for Frozen Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Frozen Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Preserved/Prepared Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Historic Review for Preserved/Prepared Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Preserved/Prepared Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Cured Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World Historic Review for Cured Seafood by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Cured Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: A Prominent Market for Seafood
Table 51: US Finfish Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Retail Sales for Catfish, Cod, Flounder, Haddock, Halibut, Salmon, Swordfish, Tilapia, Trout, Tuna and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: US Crustacean Market By Species (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crab, Lobsters, Shrimp/Prawn and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: US Fish Landings by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Landings for Gulf, Middle Atlantic, New England, Pacific Coast, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: US Crab Landings by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Landing Tonnage for Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: US Commercial Fish & Shellfish Landings by End-Use (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume and Value Landings for Human Food and Industrial Purposes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: US Per Capita Consumption of Seafood by Species (2015): Per Capita Consumption (pounds/person/year) for Clams, Cod, Crab, Pangasius, Pollock, Salmon, Shrimp, Tilapia and Tuna (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: US Per Capita Consumption of Commercial Fish & Shell Fish (2011-2014): Breakdown by Fresh & Frozen, Canned, and Cured (In Pounds/person/year) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Aquaculture Market Augment Seafood Consumption Volumes
Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced
Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest
Focus on Aquaculture to Meet Seafood Demand Presents an Optimistic Future
Environmental Ramification of Growing Seafood Demand
Sales of Innovative Seafood Products Gain Momentum
Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market
Packaging and Flavors Dictate Market Preferences
Lobster Consumption Patterns Witness Drastic Change
Canned Tuna Sales Display Positive Growth
Table 58: Leading Canned Tuna Companies in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bumble Bee, Chicken of the Sea, Starkist, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Governmental Initiatives Promote Mussels Production
Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment
Regulatory Environment
The HACCP System for Food Safety
FDA's Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) Program
Distribution Landscape
Table 59: US Seafood Market by Distribution Format (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Club Stores, Dollar Stores, Drug Stores, Retail Stores and Wal-Mart (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood
Table 60: Leading Brands in the US Refrigerated Seafoods Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Louis Kemp, Trans Ocean, Vita Foods, Private Label and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Index for Private Label Frozen Seafood Consumption in Various Niche Market Segments in the US
Seafood Trade Scenario in the US
The American Love for Seafood Boosts International Trade
Aquaculture Imports Compensate for Low Domestic Production
South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US
The US: Biggest Importer of Seafood from India
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: US Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: US 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Vast Access to Cold-Water Fish Drives the Canadian Seafood Sector
Increasing Price Resistance by Consumers
Employment Crisis in Canadian Seafood Industry
Distribution Landscape
Table 65: Canadian Fish and Seafood Market by Retail Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foodservice, Specialty Stores/ Open Markets, and Supermarkets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Canadian Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Despite Declining Consumption Volume, Per Capita Fish Consumption is the Highest in Japan
Table 69: Fish and Meat Consumption Per Day Per Person: A Comparison of Select Markets - Australia, China, Japan, England, France, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Natural Calamities Lead to Reduced Output
Japan to Increase Seafood Self-Sufficiency
Expanding Market for Tuna Loins and Fillets
Japanese Salmon Market
Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After
Packaging of Fishery Products
Trade Scenario
Duty on Imports
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Japanese Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Mature Yet Growing Market
Western Europe Dominates Production and Consumption Scenario
Table 73: Per Capita Consumption of Fish & Seafood (in Kilograms per year) in Select European Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aquaculture to Balance Dwindling Capture Production in Europe
Sustainable Fishing: An Emerging Trend
Frozen Food Segment Witnesses Growth
Common Fisheries Policy in the European Union
Market Review by Select Species
Tuna
Herring
Salmon
Surimi
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: European Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: European 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: European Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 80: French Fish & Seafood Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value sales for Foodservice, Institutional, and Retail (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels
Table 81: Leading Players in the French Canned Tuna Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petit Navire, Saupiquet, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh /Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: French Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: French 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Germany: Largest Seafood Consumer in Europe
Established Warehouse, Processing & Distribution Infrastructure
B.Market Analytics
Table 85: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: German Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: German 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.3 Italy
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Market Snapshots
Market Share Findings
Table 88: Leading Players in the Italian Canned Tuna Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mareblu, Rio Mare, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Italian Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Innovative, Convenient, and Readymade Seafood Products Drive Market Demand
Salmon Market
Canned Tuna Market
Table 92: Leading Players in the UK Canned Tuna Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for John West, Princes, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Seafood to Go Eco-friendly
Marine Fishing Industry: An Overview
Seafood Imports
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: UK Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: UK 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.5 Spain
A.Market Analysis
Large Fleet Size of Fisheries and Aquaculture Drives Consumption in Spain
Consumption Scenario
Most Consumed Fishes
Consumption Pattern by Age Group
Consumption Pattern by Family Size
Spanish Tuna Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Spanish Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Russia: A Growing Market for Seafood in the Region
Trade Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Russian Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Norway
A Global Exporter of Seafood
Export Supremacy
Increasing Competition from Asian Farmed Fish
Consumption
Belgium
Changing Scenario
Major Brands Marketed in Belgium
Denmark
Ireland
The Netherlands
Portugal
Sweden
Market Overview
Popular Seafood Types
Imports
Turkey
Czech Republic
Croatia
Poland
B.Market Analytics
Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/ Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Seafood Market Worldwide
Capture Production Volumes on Decline
Aquaculture Sees Rapid Growth
India & China Offer Lucrative Market Expansion Opportunities
Table 105: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-
Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-
Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
China: The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide
Aquaculture Continue to Soar
Steady Deceleration in Marine Capture Production
Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood Dominates Consumption
Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of Frozen Seafood
China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market
Tightening Regulatory Landscape
China Customs Anti-Smuggling Measures
Trade Scenario
Quality Standards Trouble Chinese Exporters
B.Market Analytics
Table 113: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Chinese Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia
Market Overview
Trade Scenario
Consumption Trends
Table 116: Australian Seafood Market by Seafood Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Abalone, Oysters, Prawns, Rock Lobster, Salmon, Scallops, Tuna, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Australian Seafood Market by Seafood Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Abalone, Oysters, Prawns, Rock Lobster, Salmon, Scallops, Tuna and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Salmon Market Sees Growth
Table 118: Per Capita Consumption of Salmon Fish (in Kilograms per year) in Australia (2009, 2011, 2013 & 2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Leading Salmon Companies in Australia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Huon Aquaculture, Tassal and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Australian Prawn Market
Table 120: Australian Prawn Production by State (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for New South Wales, Queensland, Southern Australia, Western Australia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Australian Prawns Market by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Domestic Production and Imported Products (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Challenges
Seafood Imports
Table 122: Australian Seafood Market by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Domestic Production and Imported Seafood (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hong Kong
India
Market Overview
Problems Confronting Fish Farming/ Processed Fish Products Industry
Freshwater Aquaculture
Brackish Water Aquaculture
Marine Capture
Expansion of Processed Seafood Segment
Market Structure
Use of Technology
Indonesia
Market Overview
Korea
Market Overview
Imports Remain Firm
Malaysia
Market Overview
Malaysian Processors Seek Alternatives
New Zealand
Market Overview
Innovations Drive the Market
Pakistan
Market Overview
Extinction Leads to Exports Shortage
Philippines
Market Overview
List of Seafood Processors in Philippines
Woes of the Tuna Industry
Competitive Scenario
Table 123: Leading Seafood Companies in the Philippines (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Century Pacific Food Inc., Liberty Gold Fruit Co., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Leading Canned Tuna Companies in the Philippines (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Century Pacific Food Inc. and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Taiwan
Market Overview
Methods of Consumption
Salmon
Halibut
Catfish
Trout
Thailand
Market Overview
A Major Tuna Producer
Thai Shrimp Exports to Grow in Future
Free Trade Agreement with Japan to Bolster Seafood Exports
Vietnam
Vietnam Embarks on Expansion of Fisheries Sector
Trade Scenario - Exports Witness Strong Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/ Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
The Middle East: A Nascent and Growing Market
Limited Freshwater Resources and Land Scarcity Hampers Aquaculture in Africa
Focus on Select Regional Markets
The UAE
Israel
Iran
South Africa
B.Market Analytics
Table 128: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/ Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 131: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Latin American Historic Review for Seafood by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 135: Latin American Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/ Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Brazilian Fisheries & Seafood Sector: An Overview
Outlook Remain Promising
B.Market Analytics
Table 137: Brazil Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: Brazil Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/ Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Brazil 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9.7.2 Rest of Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Argentina
Market Overview
Chile
Market Overview
Domestic Consumption of Fish
Restructuring of the Chilean Salmon Industry
Mexico
Peru
B.Market Analytics
Table 140: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Seafood by Segment - Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets Independently Analyzed by Annual Consumption in Thousand Tons for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Seafood by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured Seafood Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 239) The United States (46) Canada (11) Japan (8) Europe (123) - France (9) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (16) - Italy (11) - Spain (18) - Rest of Europe (65) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (45) Latin America (6)
