Global Sardine Market 2019-2024: Canned, Frozen and Fresh - Canned Sardine Accounts for Majority Shares, Followed by Frozen Sardine
DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sardine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global sardine market reached a volume of 3.65 Million Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a volume of 3.7 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2024.
Sardines offer several health benefits, such as enhancing heart functions and bone structures, maintaining cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health, boosting immune system and improving muscle tissues. In addition, sardines also help in weight loss and maintain salt level in the body. Owing to these factors, the demand for sardines is expected to remain stable during the upcoming years.
Further, sardines are more affordable as compared to some of the other fish species with the same nutritional value. This is anticipated to sustain the growth of the global sardine market across the globe.
Market Summary
Based on the species, the market has been segmented into Sardina Pilchardus, Sardinops Caeruleus, Sardinella longiceps, Sardinella Aurita, Sardinella Gibbosa and others. Currently, Sardina Pilchardus represents the most popular species in the global sardine market, holding the largest share.
On the basis of type, the report finds that canned sardine accounts for the majority of the market share. It is followed by frozen sardine and fresh sardine.
Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global sardine market, holding the biggest share. Other major distribution channels include convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online and others.
Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Europe. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sardine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Species
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Imports and Exports
5.9 Market Forecast
5.9.1 Volume Trends
5.9.2 Value Trends
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.3 Pre-Processing
5.11.4 Large Scale Industrial Processing
5.11.5 Distribution and Export
5.11.6 End-Consumer
5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
6 Market Breakup by Species
6.1 Sardina Pilchardus
6.2 Sarnidrops Caeruleus
6.3 Sardinella longiceps
6.4 Sardinella Aurita
6.5 Sardinella Gibbosa
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Canned Sardine
7.2 Frozen Sardine
7.3 Fresh Sardine
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.3 Hotels and Restaurants
8.4 Online
8.5 Others
9 Production Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Middle East and Africa
9.3 Americas
9.4 Europe
10 Consumption Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 Middle East & Africa
10.3 Americas
10.4 Europe
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Sardine Processing
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12.5 Key Success and Risk Factors
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land and Site Development
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Machinery
13.4 Machinery Pictures
13.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Income Projections
15.5 Expenditure Projections
15.6 Taxation and Depreciation
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
