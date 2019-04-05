Global Rice Cultivation Equipment Markets to 2026: Manufacturers are Focused on Adopting advanced Technological Methods

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rice Cultivation Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rice cultivation equipment market is likely to witness steady growth, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Increased consumption of rice is one of the most important factors driving the growth of the rice cultivation equipment market worldwide. A larger part of the population across the globe is reliant on rice as their staple food and as a result, it is critical to enriching the agricultural methods to yield the production of the same. Rice cultivation is a complex activity that involves a series of procedures to achieve the finished and final product. Consequently, increasing demand for improved productivity and operational efficiency coupled with growing mechanization is expected to drive the rice cultivation equipment market in the years to come.

The global rice cultivation equipment market, based on equipment type was dominated by the rice transplanting equipment segment in 2017. Rice transplanting equipment works efficiently in planting paddy seeds and is helpful in improving both the quality and efficacy of rice transplanting process. The growth of this segment is mainly accredited to its growing demand for this equipment worldwide. Further, based on geography, Asia Pacific led the rice cultivation equipment market in 2017.

The growth of this region is due to the growing adoption of rice cultivation equipment in countries such as China, Japan, India, etc. Rice is a staple food for several countries in the Asia Pacific region and therefore the demand for rice cultivation equipment is high in this region. The growth is mainly driven by China as the consumption of rice is high in the country and also it is amongst the leading producers of rice in the region.

The presence of several big players has made the market competitive in nature. The manufacturers are focused on adopting advanced technological methods for manufacturing the equipment. Moreover, several strategies such as new product developments, partnerships are adapted to thrive in the competitive environment and gain an edge over others. Players are progressively focusing on distinguishing their product offerings through unique and clear value propositions to succeed, survive and endure with their counterparts.

