Global Rice Bran Oil Markets Report 2019 Featuring A.P. Solvex, Sethia Oils, Ruchi Soya, Food Fat and Fertilisers and Maheshwari Solvent
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Rice Bran Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rice bran oil production has grown at a CAGR of around 4.3% during 2011-2018, reaching a volume of around 1.6 Million Tons in 2018.
The major factors that are currently driving the global rice bran oil market include its diversified applications, numerous cooking benefits compared to other edible oils, growing health consciousness, aggressive promotions by manufacturers and increasing penetration levels in both developed and emerging markets.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of end-uses and major regions. Majority of the total rice bran oil is used for edible purposes, while the rest is consumed for industrial applications. Geography-wise, India represents the world's largest producer accounting for the majority of the total global production. India is followed by China and Japan.
The report also covers some of the major players operating in this market. A.P. Solvex is currently the world's biggest producer of rice bran oil. Other major producers in India include Sethia Oils, Ruchi Soya, Food Fat and Fertilisers and Maheshwari Solvent.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rice Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Country
5.4 Market Forecast
5.5 Import and Export
6 Global Edible Oil Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Market Breakup by Oil Type
6.4 Market Forecast
6.5 Import and Export
7 Global Rice Bran Oil Industry
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Performance
7.2.1 Volume Trends
7.2.2 Value Trends
7.3 Price Analysis
7.3.1 Key Price Indicators
7.3.2 Price Structure
7.3.3 Price Trends
7.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.5 Market Breakup by Region
7.6 Market Forecast
7.7 Import and Export
7.8 SWOT Analysis
7.9 Value Chain Analysiss
7.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
8 Performance of Key Regions
8.1 India
8.2 China
8.3 Japan
8.4 Others
9 Market by End-Use
9.1 Edible
9.2 Industrial
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Key Players
11 Rice Bran Oil Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Machinery Pictures
12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.12 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7s6xl6/global_rice_bran?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rice-bran-oil-markets-report-2019-featuring-ap-solvex-sethia-oils-ruchi-soya-food-fat-and-fertilisers-and-maheshwari-solvent-300799850.html
SOURCE Research and Markets