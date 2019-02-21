Global Rice Bran Oil Markets Report 2019 Featuring A.P. Solvex, Sethia Oils, Ruchi Soya, Food Fat and Fertilisers and Maheshwari Solvent

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Rice Bran Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rice bran oil production has grown at a CAGR of around 4.3% during 2011-2018, reaching a volume of around 1.6 Million Tons in 2018.



The major factors that are currently driving the global rice bran oil market include its diversified applications, numerous cooking benefits compared to other edible oils, growing health consciousness, aggressive promotions by manufacturers and increasing penetration levels in both developed and emerging markets.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of end-uses and major regions. Majority of the total rice bran oil is used for edible purposes, while the rest is consumed for industrial applications. Geography-wise, India represents the world's largest producer accounting for the majority of the total global production. India is followed by China and Japan.



The report also covers some of the major players operating in this market. A.P. Solvex is currently the world's biggest producer of rice bran oil. Other major producers in India include Sethia Oils, Ruchi Soya, Food Fat and Fertilisers and Maheshwari Solvent.



