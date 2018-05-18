Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2018-2022: Market will Post a Revenue of More than USD 75 Billion

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global reduced fat packaged food market will post a revenue of more than USD 75 billion by 2022.
Global Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global reduced fat packaged food market is a contributing segment of the global better-for-you (BFY) market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is increasing the demand for reduced fat food products. The demand for reduced fat packaged food products is expected to remain high during the forecast period.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for organic food products. The preference for organic food is increasing in comparison to inorganic food across the world as these products are free from fertilizers and pesticides. In addition, health conscious people are increasingly spending on organic-certified food and beverage products with low fat.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing health consciousness among consumers. People, especially millennials, are increasingly becoming health conscious due to the growing prevalence of obesity and related diseases or disorders. In addition, they are encouraged to consume low fat diet foods and beverage.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing demand for fresh food products. Fresh foods are not frozen and are preservative-free. The demand for fresh food products is increasing across the globe as consumers have begun to realize the health benefits of fresh food products over packaged ones.
