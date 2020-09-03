Global Ready Meals Market: Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ready Meals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global ready meals market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The report on the global ready meals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on ready meals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on ready meals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ready meals market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ready meals market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

An upsurge in the convenience provided in terms of time-saving and minimum efforts required for the preparation of these meals

Preference for these meals by the working population and students have augmented

2) Restraints

An increase in health awareness and negative perceptions pertaining to the health effects of the ready meals products among the consumers

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for minimally processed and additive-free food products with a prolonged shelf life

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ready meals market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ready meals market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ready meals market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Ready Meals Market Highlights

2.2. Ready Meals Market Projection

2.3. Ready Meals Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Ready Meals Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Ready Meals Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Ready Meals Market



4. Ready Meals Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Ready Meals Market by Type

5.1. Canned/Preserved Ready Meals

5.2. Chilled Pizza

5.3. Chilled Ready Meals

5.4. Dried Ready Meals

5.5. Frozen Pizza

5.6. Frozen Ready Meals

5.7. Prepared Salads



6. Global Ready Meals Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Store-based Retailing

6.1.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.1.2. Discounters

6.1.3. Convenience Stores

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Online Retailing



7. Global Ready Meals Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ready Meals Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Nestle SA

8.2.2. ConAgra Brands Inc.

8.2.3. Kraft Heinz Company

8.2.4. Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd.

8.2.5. Dr. Oetker

8.2.6. BRF SA

8.2.7. Berkshire

8.2.8. Green Mill Foods

8.2.9. General Mills

8.2.10. Tyson Foods



