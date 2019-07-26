Global Purple Foods Market to 2026 with Profiles of Exberry, Hollyberry, Jiangxi Cereal Food, Kanegrade, Kent Frozen Foods, Lemon Concentrate, Merry Berry, Nutraonly and Vinayak Ingredients

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Purple Foods - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global purple food industry is mainly driven by consumer shift towards healthy foods, population expansion, improved cold chain logistics, adoption of automation systems & products and others. However, the industry may experience vulnerability due to climatic and environmental factors, resource scarcity and periodically due to governing regulatory.



Purple Foods are one of the richest sources of anthocyanins. Some popular purple fruits are purple grapes, figs, passion fruit, raisins, plums and dried plums. Berries such as blackberries, blueberries, elderberries, cranberries, chokeberries and bilberries are also counted as purple foods. This purple food is helpful in preventing diseases such as cancer, ageing, obesity and fighting inflammation.



Anthocyanins can protect the heart muscle and blood vessels from oxidative damage, can reverse brain ageing by two-and-a-half years and play active role in promoting eye. Examples of this fast-growing trend are Purple Corn Cereal, Jackson's Honest Purple Heirloom Potato Chips, Que Pasa Purple Corn Tortilla Chips, Love Beets and Stokes Purple Sweet Potatoes.



Based on source type, the fruit segment is one of the most favoured segments of purple foods, as the purple fruits such as grapes are used in the manufacturing of wine etc., are evolving steadily due to increasing number of users in different end-use industries. By geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to remain fastest growing regional market during the period under consideration.



Blueberries are one of the famous purple foods grown in North America region. The blueberries are available from April through October, and the peak season for fresh blueberries in this region runs from mid-June to mid-August. Blueberry bushes can pop up all over the U.S., and while 38 states grow blueberries commercially, ten states account for more than 98% of U.S. commercial production: California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.



Some of the key players profiled in the Purple Foods include Exberry, Hollyberry B.V., Jiangxi Cereal Food Co Ltd, Kanegrade, Kent Frozen Foods Ltd, Lemon Concentrate, Merry Berry, Nutraonly and Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.



