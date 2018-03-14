  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

Global Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - Beans Segment Expected to Grow Steadily Due to the Increasing Demand Across the World

From www.prnewswire.com by Research and Markets
Global Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - Beans Segment Expected to Grow Steadily Due to the Increasing Demand Across the World

Research and Markets Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Research and Markets) (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets)

DUBLIN, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pulses Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the pulses market by product based on beans, peas, chickpeas, and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

It is estimated that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR close to 5% by 2022.

The beans segment accounted for the major share of the pulse food market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand across the world.

APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the pulse food market during 2017. It is predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the demand for pulses is increasing in India and other countries.

Key questions answered in the report include:

  • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
  • What are the key factors driving the global pulses market?
  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global pulses market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in the global pulses market?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global pulses market?
  • Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
  • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global pulses market?

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape
Market Ecosystem
Market Characteristics
Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market Sizing
Global Pulses Market - Size and Forecast

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Threat of Rivalry
Market Condition

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product
Segmentation by Product
Comparison by Product
Global Beans Market - Market Size and Forecast
Global Peas Market - Market Size and Forecast
Global Chickpeas Market - Market Size and Forecast
Global Other Pulses Market - Market Size and Forecast
Market Opportunity by Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
Regional Comparison
Pulses Market in Apac - Market Size and Forecast
Pulses Market in Americas - Market Size and Forecast
Pulses Market in Emea - Market Size and Forecast
Key Leading Countries
Pulses Market in India
Pulses Market in Canada
Pulses Market in China
Pulses Market in the US
Pulses Market in Brazil
Pulses Market in Italy
Market Opportunity

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends
Online Trends
Clean Labeling
Increasing Demand for High-Protein Content Products

Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape Disruption

Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Adani Wilmar
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
B&G Foods
Cargill
General Mills
Kraft Heinz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8klzn/global_pulses?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pulses-market-report-2018-2022---beans-segment-expected-to-grow-steadily-due-to-the-increasing-demand-across-the-world-300614005.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Continue reading at PR Newswire Cook