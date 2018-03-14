Global Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - Beans Segment Expected to Grow Steadily Due to the Increasing Demand Across the World

DUBLIN, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pulses Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the pulses market by product based on beans, peas, chickpeas, and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
It is estimated that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR close to 5% by 2022.
The beans segment accounted for the major share of the pulse food market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand across the world.
APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the pulse food market during 2017. It is predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the demand for pulses is increasing in India and other countries.
Key questions answered in the report include:
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Market Ecosystem
Market Characteristics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market Sizing
Global Pulses Market - Size and Forecast
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Threat of Rivalry
Market Condition
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product
Segmentation by Product
Comparison by Product
Global Beans Market - Market Size and Forecast
Global Peas Market - Market Size and Forecast
Global Chickpeas Market - Market Size and Forecast
Global Other Pulses Market - Market Size and Forecast
Market Opportunity by Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
Regional Comparison
Pulses Market in Apac - Market Size and Forecast
Pulses Market in Americas - Market Size and Forecast
Pulses Market in Emea - Market Size and Forecast
Key Leading Countries
Pulses Market in India
Pulses Market in Canada
Pulses Market in China
Pulses Market in the US
Pulses Market in Brazil
Pulses Market in Italy
Market Opportunity
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Online Trends
Clean Labeling
Increasing Demand for High-Protein Content Products
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape Disruption
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Adani Wilmar
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
B&G Foods
Cargill
General Mills
Kraft Heinz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8klzn/global_pulses?w=5
