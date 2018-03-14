Global Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - Beans Segment Expected to Grow Steadily Due to the Increasing Demand Across the World

DUBLIN, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pulses Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the pulses market by product based on beans, peas, chickpeas, and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

It is estimated that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR close to 5% by 2022.

The beans segment accounted for the major share of the pulse food market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand across the world.

APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the pulse food market during 2017. It is predicted that APAC will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the demand for pulses is increasing in India and other countries.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global pulses market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global pulses market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global pulses market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global pulses market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global pulses market?

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Global Pulses Market - Size and Forecast

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Product

Comparison by Product

Global Beans Market - Market Size and Forecast

Global Peas Market - Market Size and Forecast

Global Chickpeas Market - Market Size and Forecast

Global Other Pulses Market - Market Size and Forecast

Market Opportunity by Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Pulses Market in Apac - Market Size and Forecast

Pulses Market in Americas - Market Size and Forecast

Pulses Market in Emea - Market Size and Forecast

Key Leading Countries

Pulses Market in India

Pulses Market in Canada

Pulses Market in China

Pulses Market in the US

Pulses Market in Brazil

Pulses Market in Italy

Market Opportunity

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Online Trends

Clean Labeling

Increasing Demand for High-Protein Content Products

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Adani Wilmar

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

B&G Foods

Cargill

General Mills

Kraft Heinz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8klzn/global_pulses?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pulses-market-report-2018-2022---beans-segment-expected-to-grow-steadily-due-to-the-increasing-demand-across-the-world-300614005.html

SOURCE Research and Markets