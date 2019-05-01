Global Protein Ingredients Markets, 2019-2025 - Increasing Demand for Proteins as Nutritional and Functional Ingredients

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal (Dairy, Egg, Gelatin) and Plant (Soy, Wheat, Vegetable)), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 49.8 billion in 2019 to USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



The protein ingredients market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for protein functionalities, awareness about healthy diet & nutritional food, new technological development in the protein ingredients industry, growth in demand for superior personal care and healthcare products, an increase in consumption of animal by-products, which are in turn supported by the economic growth, technological advancements, and consumer preference for functional products. However, factors such as stringent government regulations on animal-sourced protein are expected to restrain the market growth of animal protein.



The plant source of the protein ingredients market is projected to be the fastest-growing, in terms of value.



The demand for plant-sourced protein has increased due to changing consumer preferences from meat to plant-based protein. In addition, plant-based protein ingredients are a major source of protein for vegans worldwide. High nutritional profile, low carbon footprint, and low price of plant-sourced protein are driving the consumption of these proteins. It is also gaining an increasing level of importance due to its lower energy consumption, emissions, land usage, and water consumption; it also offers better input conversion efficiency.



The dry form is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The dry form or powder form is extracted through a number of downstream processes, which helps to obtain the desired moisture content and protein concentration in the end products. The dry form of protein ingredients is preferred due to its better stability and ease of handling & storage, as compared to the liquid form. Furthermore, they have a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form.



Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the high consumption of animal protein. Consumption is more than twice the global average. Moreover, many countries in the Eastern European region are growing rapidly increasing the protein demand as well as demand for processed food which is driving the market.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Protein Ingredients Market

4.2 Protein Ingredients Market: Major Subregional Markets

4.3 Europe: Protein Ingredients Market, By Application & Country

4.4 Protein Ingredients Market, By Application & Region

4.5 Market, By Source, 2019 vs. 2025

4.6 Market, By Form & Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Proteins as Nutritional and Functional Ingredients

5.2.1.2 Consumer Awareness About A Healthy Diet

5.2.1.3 Growth of the Functional Food & Beverage Market

5.2.1.4 New Technological Developments in the Protein Ingredient Industry

5.2.1.5 Rising Demand for Livestock Products

5.2.1.6 Rising Demand for Superior Personal and Healthcare Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Soy Proteins With Gm Origin

5.2.2.2 Cultural Restriction on the Consumption of Gelatin

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Potential of Dairy and Plant Proteins

5.2.3.2 Entering New Sectors Through Customization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices of Dairy Proteins

5.2.4.2 Demand-Based Price Fluctuations in Cropping Pattern

5.3 Value Chain



6 Protein Ingredients Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Animal Source

6.2.1 Dairy Protein

6.2.2 Milk Protein

6.2.2.1 Milk Protein Concentrate

6.2.2.2 Milk Protein Isolates

6.2.2.3 Milk Protein Hydrolysates

6.2.3 Whey Protein

6.2.3.1 Whey Protein Concentrate

6.2.3.2 Whey Protein Isolates

6.2.3.3 Casein & Caseinates

6.2.4 Egg Protein

6.2.5 Gelatin

6.3 Plant Source

6.3.1 Soy Protein

6.3.1.1 Soy Protein Concentrates (SPCS)

6.3.1.2 Soy Protein Isolates (SPI)

6.3.1.3 Soy Protein Flour

6.3.1.4 Others

6.3.2 Wheat Protein

6.3.3 Vegetable Protein

6.3.3.1 PEA Protein

6.3.3.2 Rice Protein

6.3.3.3 Potato Protein

6.3.3.4 Canola Protein



7 Protein Ingredients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry

7.3 Liquid



8 Protein Ingredients Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

8.4 Feed

8.5 Pharmaceuticals



9 Protein Ingredients Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles



ADM

AGARNA

AMCO Proteins

Arla Foods

Axiom Foods

Burcon Nutrascience

Cargill

DowDuPont

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Frieslandcampina

Gelita AG

Hilmar Ingredients

Kerry Group

Kewpie Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette

