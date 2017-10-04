Global Protein Bar Market 2017-2021: Segmentation By Product Type & Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, October 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Protein Bar Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report forecasts the global protein bar market to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Protein Bar Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is marketing initiatives for product promotions. Some players like Premier Nutrition, thinkThin, and others use integrated marketing communication to sell their products. They utilize traditional print media and social media, for example: YouTube, to market the health benefits of protein bars. Many players are currently launching various campaigns to promote their protein bar offerings.

According to the report, one driver in the market is convenience factor. With the changing times, traditional meal time is gradually getting blurred as consumers are increasingly adopting snacking culture. They often look for RTE (ready-to-eat) food products that fulfill daily nutrition requirements. With the increase in the on-the-go food trends, protein bars are becoming the go-to food choice due to the convenience factor and high-nutrition. These protein bars are a convenient snack option for busy consumers who look for a healthy snack that is also filling. Snacking between meals by using protein bars avoids people to feel famished and hit starvation mode.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is product recalls. Another challenge to the growth of the market is product recalls by players citing various issues. A product recall can put the reputation of the company and the consumer trust and loyalty at stake. It can even render immense financial burden to the company. Recently, many popular protein bar players recalled their product offerings. For instance, in March 2017, Pro Sports Club announced the recall of nearly 37,000 protein bars as they were made by the soy butter from SoyNut Butter, who recalled its product offerings after they were linked to an E.

Key vendors

Kellogg

General Mills

Premier Nutrition

Quest Nutrition

thinkThin

Other prominent vendors

Grenade

OhYeah! Nutrition

Atkins Nutritionals

Abbott

Mars

Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2g45qx/global_protein

