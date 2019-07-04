Global Proanthocyanidins Market by Source (Cranberry, Grape Seed, and Pine Bark) to 2025: Pine Bark Estimated to Account for the Largest Share in 2019

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proanthocyanidins Market by Source (Cranberry, Grape Seed, and Pine Bark), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Functional Food & Beverages), Type (Type A and Type B) & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Proanthocyanidins Market is estimated to be valued at USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 280 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6%.



Proanthocyanidins are witnessing a surge in demand as it is used in various applications in the personal care, dietary supplement, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries. The global proanthocyanidins market is primarily driven by the health benefits and therapeutics effects offered by this ingredient and its increasing application in the personal care and cosmetic industries.



Proanthocyanidins have antioxidant characteristics and provide several health benefits, such as improving bone strength, curing healing wounds, aiding skin-related issues including skin cancer, and offering cardiovascular benefits. Hence, they witness significant demand among several manufacturers in the personal care, food & beverages, and cosmetics industries.



The pine bark segment in the proanthocyanidins market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Based on source, the pine bark segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the proanthocyanidins market in 2019. Pine bark extract helps in reducing muscle discomfort as well as helps cure illnesses related to poor circulation, blood pressure, arthritis, and high blood glucose. Pine bark is loaded with oligomeric proanthocyanidins compounds and has super antioxidants.

The antioxidant contents of pine bark extracts help in reducing the visible signs of aging in the skin, due to which it is used in anti-aging skin cream formulations. The applications of pine bark as an additive in food is gaining acceptance among health-conscious customers. The demand for pine bark sources in the proanthocyanidins market remains high due to the nutritional benefits and increase in consumer awareness.



Type A proanthocyanidins derived from cranberry finds applications in the pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and supplements industries



Type A proanthocyanidins (PAC) are mainly found in cranberry, which is one of the major sources of type A proanthocyanidins. This type of proanthocyanidins is utilized in various applications of pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and food supplement industries. However, it mainly finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry due to its therapeutic effects that are beneficial to human health.

The major health benefits associated with A type proanthocyanidins is the maintenance of urinary tract health, which is among the most common bacterial infections affecting women. Leading players such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) offer various type A proanthocyanidins that cater to personal care applications, particularly urinary tract health (UTI).



The North American proanthocyanidins market is projected to witness significant growth



The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. The rise in the aging population, increasing consumption of healthy food, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America.



Leading players profiled in this report:



This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the proanthocyanidins market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Natac (Spain), and Eevia Health (Finland).



11 Company Profiles

Naturex

11.1.1 as Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

Indena Spa

Nexira Inc.

Fruit D'or

Scott Laboratories Inc.

Polyphenolics

Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Natac Group

Eevia Health

Botaniex Inc.

Indofine Chemicals Company, Inc.

Artemis International Inc.



