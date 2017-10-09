NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

About Private Label Food and Beverages

Private labels products are manufactured by a company, which are offered under another company's brand name. Private label products are manufactured by third-parties or companies that specialize in the product but do not own a brand of their own. These are usually cost-effective alternatives to the international or national branded products. Private label is available for a wide range of products like cosmetics, food and beverage, textiles, web hosting, and more.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global private label food and beverages market to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global private label food and beverages market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Private Label Food and Beverages Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ALDI

• Costco

• Trader Joe's

• Walmart Stores

• Wegmans Food Markets

Other prominent vendors

• A&P

• Ahold USA

• Carrefour

• Delhaize Group

• Dollar General

• EDEKA

• Family Dollar

• Giant Eagle

• H-E-B

• Hy-Vee

• Kroger

• Loblaw Companies

• Publix

• Sobeys

• SuperValu

• Target

• TESCO

• Whole Foods

• Winn Dixie

Market driver

• Affordable price of private label products

Market challenge

• Threat from national brands

Market trend

• Growing digitization of private label

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

