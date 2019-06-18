NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global poultry meat market size is driven by the increasing export and import activities of poultry meat such as chicken. Over the past few years, the market has witnessed an increase in the demand for chicken meat from countries such as Japan, Mexico, the European Union, and China. In 2018, Japan was the largest importer of chicken meat while Brazil and the US were the largest exporters of chicken meat. Countries such as Ukraine and Thailand have increased the export of chicken meat over the past few years. The increasing import and export activities of poultry meat is expected to drive the growth of the global poultry meat market at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2023.







Increasing investments in the global poultry meat market



To cater to the growing demand for poultry meat across the world, market vendors are expanding, which is also improving their global footprint. For instance, Bahamas Striping Group of Companies recently announced its plans to expand its BSGC Broilers Production Farm in the Bahamas. Such expansion plans among market vendors are expected to fuel the growth of the global poultry meat market size.



Increased demand for plant-based protein



The growing popularity of plant-based protein products such as soy protein is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the global poultry meat market. Several leading food brands across the world are investing heavily in the development of sustainable plant-based foods.



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as BRF SA and Cargill Inc. have intensified competition.



Factors such as the increasing import and export of poultry meat and the growing investments in the global poultry meat market will provide significant growth opportunities for poultry meat producers. BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, and Tyson Foods Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



