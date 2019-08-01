Global Poultry (Broiler) Market Insights, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023 - Industry Consolidation, Growing Demand for Organic Poultry Products, Rising Adoption of Integrated Poultry Grower System

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Poultry (Broiler) Market with Focus on US, Brazil & Mexico: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global poultry (broiler) production volume is forecasted to reach 105.26 million metric tons in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.73%, for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



The factors such as increasing obese population, growing fast-casual restaurants, booming tourism industry and rising health issues related to red meat intake are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by outbreak of poultry induced diseases, stringent regulations and high competitive environment. A few notable trends include rising penetration of online to offline food delivery channels in China, industry consolidations, growing demand for organic poultry products and rising adoption of integrated poultry grower system.



On the basis of physical appearance and nutrition content, poultry is classified into ducks, chicken (broilers & layers), geese, turkey and quails. Broiler production process involves seven crucial stages including primary breeding sectors, broiler breeding farms, hatcheries, broiler farms, processing plants, feed mills and integrators.



The fastest growing regional market is US owing to high volume of eggs laid by roosters in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida & Georgia, increased number of farmers shifting from traditional to confined poultry operations and improvements in chicken breeding methods.



