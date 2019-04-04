Global Potato Protein Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2019 & 2023 Featuring Avebe, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Roquette, Meelunie and AKV Langholt

DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Protein Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The potato protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% to reach US$92.089 million by 2023, from US$81.102 million in 2017.

The potato protein market is driven by the growing vegan population and increasing health concerns among the end users owing to the high nutritional profile of the potato proteins. Potatoes are considered as staple food in many countries and has been viewed as safe for the individuals who are allergic to foods allergens. Thus, rising concerns regarding food allergens in products will further drive the growth of the global potato protein market in the coming years and beyond.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Avebe, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, ROQUETTE, Meelunie B.V. and AKV Langholt among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Potato Protein Market by Type

5.1. Potato Protein Isolate

5.2. Potato Protein Concentrate



6. Potato Protein Market by Application

6.1. Food and Beverages

6.2. Animal Feed

6.3. Snacks



7. Potato Protein Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Avebe

9.2. Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

9.3. Roquette

9.4. Meelunie B.V.

9.5. Akv Langholt

9.6. Wppz Sa

9.7. Kmc A.M.B.A.

9.8. Ppz Niechlowie

9.9. Pepees Group



