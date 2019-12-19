Global Plant-based Protein Market Forecasts, 2020-2025 - Rising Demand for Plant-Based Products in Sports Nutrition is a Key Opportunity

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Protein Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plant-Based Protein Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 8% During the Forecast Period 2019-2025.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the plant-based protein market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Offers sizing and growth prospects of the plant protein market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The growing health consciousness trend among people is expected to influence the global plant-based protein market. Millennial, especially, is highly interested in pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, they are one of the major consumers of healthy products, including plant-based variants. Consumers are increasingly adopting these products as they offer the same taste, flavor, and nutritional value as natural sources provide. Hence, a gradual shift of consumers from animal-based products to vegan products is likely to boost the market.



The rise of the vegan population is another key factor encouraging the growth of the market. Vegan diets contain antioxidants, fiber, and beneficial plant compounds. They are also rich in folate, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and E. The vegan population is, thus, increasing due to the growing awareness of the benefits of vegan diets in lowering heart and other lifestyle-related diseases. Several sports professionals and athletes are adopting vegan diets, which are breaking the myth related to plant-based proteins.



Market Dynamics



Growth Enablers

Rising Health Conscious Population

Rising Demand For Plant-Based Products in Sports Nutrition

Growth of Vegan Population

Lactose Intolerance

Growth Restraints

Stringent Regulation & Health Standards

Skepticism over Product Efficiency & Credibility

Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials

Opportunities and Trends

Growing Demand for Clean Labels

Innovative Protein Sources

Rising Sales of RTD Product

Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by products, source, application, and geography.

Protein powder supplements are one of the effective ways to bolster the protein content. Several plant-based supplements contain 15-30 grams of protein that is equivalent to whey supplements. An increase in lactose intolerance, the growing awareness of plant-based cheese products, and the growth in the vegan population are propelling the growth of the plant-based protein powder market.



The demand for protein bars is not only growing among athletes, however, but the majority of the population also consumes them as an energy-boosting quick meal. The rise in the number of fitness clubs and weight management programs is boosting demand and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Ready-to-drink (RTD) is popular among health-conscious people and millennials. The fast-paced and busy lifestyle is the primary factor accelerating the growth of RTD. However, the demand can also be contributed to the fact that these beverages can replace meals and take less time in consumption.



Soy-based protein is considered to be a complete diet as it contains essential amino acids that play an important role in muscle building and can be a useful supplement for weight loss. The rapidly growing vegan population in countries such as the UK and Portugal is driving the demand for soy nutrients. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to support the growing demand with rising health awareness.



The sports nutrition segment dominates the market. The hike in demand for protein bars, energy drinks, and other supplements among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and bodybuilders is driving the demand. The growing number of endorsements for plant-based products is likely to propel growth.



The additional nutrition segment is expected to accelerate its share due to the increasing awareness of additional nutritional supplements among consumers for maintaining a healthy diet. Driven by rising disposable income, increased urbanization, growing aging population, coupled with increasing health awareness, the demand for such supplements is increasing across the world.

Insights by Geography



In North America, consumers are adopting plant-based food diets on account of their health benefits and high nutritional values, and the trend is likely to increase during the forecast period. The US plant-based protein market is expected to grow as 39% of the consumers in the country are actively seeking vegan products in their diets. In Europe, the increasing preference for plant-based products is increasing because these supplements help in weight management and aid in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The increased focus on animal safety and well-being are driving the demand for plant-based meat products. Similarly, APAC is a key region in driving the growth on account of the surge in the population, increased high disposable income, and high adoption of vegetarian diets.



With the growing urbanization, changing lifestyles, dietary changes, and rapidly expanding retail chains, the demand for vegan products in Latin America is expected to rise during the forecast period. The rising health awareness in Latin America is expected to drive the market for alternative non-dairy milk products as these products contain low-levels of lactose and saturated fat. In the MEA region, the growing health-conscious population is primarily driving the growth. Another major factor is the high prevalence of lactose intolerance among people, which is also encouraging consumers toward the consumption of lactose-free products.



Insights by Vendors



The global plant-based protein market is fragmented in nature, and vendors are competing based on product quality, new products, and competitive pricing. R&D teams need to continuously analyze trends and design, develop, and manufacture new product categories with distinctive features, size, taste, and shelf life. The competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product innovations, milk production, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, the improving global economic conditions are likely to fuel the growth, thereby increasing attractiveness for new products launches.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Source

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Why Shift from Animal-based Diet?

7.3 The Future of Protein Market



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends



9 Global Plant-Based Protein Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Powder Supplements

10.4 Bar

10.5 RTD

10.6 Others



11 By Source

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Soy

11.4 Pea

11.5 Rice

11.6 Others



12 By Application

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Sports Nutrition

12.4 Additional Nutrition



13 By Distribution

13.1 Market Overview



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview



15 North America



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 Latin America



19 Middle East & Africa



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Market Strategy, Promotion & Development

20.2.1 Brand Image

20.2.2 Online Presence

20.2.3 Innovative Marketing Strategies



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Glanbia Nutritionals

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Major Product Offerings

21.1.3 Key Strengths

21.1.4 Key Strategies

21.1.5 Key Opportunities

21.2 Danone



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Tone it Up

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Major Product Offerings

22.2 Orgain

22.3 KOS

22.4 Garden of Life

22.5 Your Super

22.6 Nuzest

22.7 No Cow

22.8 Kind

22.9 GoMacro

22.10 SimplyProtein

22.11 Naked Nutrition

22.12 Bulk Supplement

22.13 PlantFusion

22.14 Growing Naturals

22.15 Sunwarrior



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6r9a6d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-protein-market-forecasts-2020-2025---rising-demand-for-plant-based-products-in-sports-nutrition-is-a-key-opportunity-300977678.html

SOURCE Research and Markets