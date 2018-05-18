Global Pet Foods Markets 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pet Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pet Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pet Foods
An Industry Driven by Passion for Pets
Market Outlook
Premium and Advanced Foods Sustain Growth in Developed Countries
Developing Countries Offer Strong Prospects
Rise in Pet Population and Growth Opportunities Ahead
2. COMPETITION
Leading Players
Leading Players in the Global Pet Food Market
Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market
3. MARKET TRENDS
Pet Health & Wellness
An Overriding Theme
Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance
Premiumization Intensifies in Pet Foods
Growth in the Use of Exotic Sources of Protein
Rise in GMO-free, Natural and Organic Pet Foods
Green Diet
A Niche Growth Market
Veterinary Diets Gain Importance
Rise in Preference for Raw Animal Protein
Cell Cultured Meat, A Futuristic Approach
Increasing Role of Labeling in Driving Sales
Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive
Humanization of Pet Foods
A Major Trend
Ranking of Non-Traditional Pet food Forms by Consumer Preference
Low-Glycemic Diets Find place in Dog foods
Freeze-Dried and Refrigerated Foods Present Attractive Alternatives
Humanization of Pet Food Paves Way for Launch of High-end Products
Nutrigenomics Gain Place in Product Innovations
Use of Sustainably Farmed Ingredients on Rise
Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise in Popularity
Issues Encountered in Traditional Pet Food Paves Way for Organic Foods
Customized Pet Food Gains Traction
Interest in Raw Food on Rise
Steps Taken by US FDA to Ensure Safety of Raw Pet Food
Inclusion of Whole Ingredients in Pet Foods Gains Traction
Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth
Higher Moisture Content in Pet Foods Adds to Health Benefits
Dry Food Preferred Over Wet
Adaptive Technologies, Future of Pet Food Processing
Packaging Trends for Pet Foods
Customized Packaging
A Key Trend
Single Serve Packaging
Driven by Convenience
4. MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry
E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
A Historic Perspective
Segment Classification
Cat Food
Dog Food
Other Pets Food
Product Classification
Canned/Wet Food
Dry Food
Semi-Moist Food
Snacks
Classification of Pet Foods based on Price
Premium Pet Foods
Specialty Pet Foods
Super-Premium Pet Foods
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
BSB Products Introduces Carnilove Canned Wet Cat Food
Aller Petfood Introduces Tasty Petfood in Russia
NUTRO Australia Introduces NUTRO Range of Dry Dog Food
Friskies Introduces New Cat Food Products Line
Midwestern Pet Foods Introduces Pet foods under Earthborn Holistic VentureTM Brand
Mars Petcare Introduces CRAVE Brand of Dog and Cat Food
IAMS Brand Launches High Protein Cat Food
Mars Petcare Introduces Perfect Fit' Pet Foods
Open Farm Introduces Dry Cat Food
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
C. J. Foods Holdings Acquires Lortscher Animal
The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC
BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Phoebe Products
General Mills to Acquire Blue Buffalo
Nestle Sets up Subsidiary in India
Dane Creek Capital Acquires Pets4Life
Cargill to Acquire Pro-Pet
Spectrum Brands Acquires PetMatrix, LLC
Animal Supply Completes Acquisition of LADS Pet Supplies
C&D Foods Acquires Continentale Nutrition
Affinity Petcare Acquires Agrifan
Fold Hill Takes Over Pointer Pet
WellPet Takes Over Sojos
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 180)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xvvmjb/global_pet_foods?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pet-foods-markets-2016-2018--2024-300650949.html
SOURCE Research and Markets