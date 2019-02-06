Global Pet Foods Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pet Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p097833
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Affinity Petcare SA
- Aller Petfood LLC
- Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd.
- BHJ A/S
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.
- Bridge PetCare Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p097833
PET FOODS MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Cat Food
Dog Food
Other Pet Food
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pet Foods - An Industry Driven by Passion for Pets
Market Outlook
Premium and Advanced Foods Sustain Growth in Developed Countries
Developing Countries Offer Strong Prospects
Rise in Pet Population and Growth Opportunities Ahead
Table 1: Global Pet Dog Population (2017): Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Pet Cat Population (2017): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Pet Birds Population (2017): Number of Pet Birds by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Pet Fish Population (2017): Number of Pet Fish by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Leading Players
Leading Players in the Global Pet Food Market
Table 5: Global Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market
3. MARKET TRENDS
Pet Health & Wellness - An Overriding Theme
Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance
Premiumization Intensifies in Pet Foods
Growth in the Use of Exotic Sources of Protein
Rise in GMO-free, Natural and Organic Pet Foods
Green Diet - A Niche Growth Market
Veterinary Diets Gain Importance
Rise in Preference for Raw Animal Protein
Cell Cultured Meat, A Futuristic Approach
Increasing Role of Labeling in Driving Sales
Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive
Humanization of Pet Foods - A Major Trend
Ranking of Non-Traditional Pet food Forms by Consumer Preference
Low-Glycemic Diets Find place in Dog foods
Freeze-Dried and Refrigerated Foods Present Attractive Alternatives
Humanization of Pet Food Paves Way for Launch of High-end Products
Nutrigenomics Gain Place in Product Innovations
Use of Sustainably Farmed Ingredients on Rise
Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise in Popularity
Issues Encountered in Traditional Pet Food Paves Way for Organic Foods
Customized Pet Food Gains Traction
Interest in Raw Food on Rise
Steps Taken by US FDA to Ensure Safety of Raw Pet Food
Inclusion of Whole Ingredients in Pet Foods Gains Traction
Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth
Higher Moisture Content in Pet Foods Adds to Health Benefits
Dry Food Preferred Over Wet
Adaptive Technologies, Future of Pet Food Processing
Packaging Trends for Pet Foods
Customized Packaging - A Key Trend
Single Serve Packaging - Driven by Convenience
4. MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry
Table 6: Global Dog/Cat Food Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales by Distribution Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth
Table 7: Percentage Share of E-Commerce in Total Pet Food, Pet Care, and Pet Product Sales in Select Regions (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
A Historic Perspective
Segment Classification
Cat Food
Dog Food
Other Pets Food
Product Classification
Canned/Wet Food
Dry Food
Semi-Moist Food
Snacks
Classification of Pet Foods based on Price
Premium Pet Foods
Specialty Pet Foods
Super-Premium Pet Foods
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
BSB Products Introduces Carnilove Canned Wet Cat Food
Aller Petfood Introduces Tasty Petfood in Russia
NUTRO™ Australia Introduces NUTRO™ Range of Dry Dog Food
Friskies Introduces New Cat Food Products Line
Midwestern Pet Foods Introduces Pet foods under Earthborn Holistic® VentureTM Brand
Mars Petcare Introduces CRAVE™ Brand of Dog and Cat Food
IAMS™ Brand Launches High Protein Cat Food
Mars Petcare Introduces 'Perfect Fit' Pet Foods
Open Farm Introduces Dry Cat Food
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
C. J. Foods Holdings Acquires Lortscher Animal
The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC
BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Phoebe Products
General Mills to Acquire Blue Buffalo
Nestle Sets up Subsidiary in India
Dane Creek Capital Acquires Pets4Life
Cargill to Acquire Pro-Pet
Spectrum Brands Acquires PetMatrix, LLC
Animal Supply Completes Acquisition of LADS Pet Supplies
C&D Foods Acquires Continentale Nutrition
Affinity Petcare Acquires Agrifan
Fold Hill Takes Over Pointer Pet
WellPet Takes Over Sojos
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Affinity Petcare SA (Spain)
Mogiana Alimentos SA (Brazil)
Aller Petfood LLC (Denmark)
Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd. (UK)
BHJ A/S (Denmark)
Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (USA)
Bridge PetCare Co., Ltd. (China)
C&D Foods Ltd. (Ireland)
Diamond Pet Foods, Inc. (USA)
Heristo AG (Germany)
Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (USA)
Hartz Mountain Corporation (USA)
INABA PETFOOD Co., Ltd. (Japan)
LUPUS Alimentos (Brazil)
Mars, Inc. (USA)
Mars Petcare (Belgium)
Nutro Products, Inc. (USA)
The Iams Company (USA)
Nestle Purina PetCare Company (USA)
The J.M. Smucker Company (USA)
Total Alimentos SA (Brazil)
Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. (USA)
Unicharm Corporation
Vitakraft-Werke Wührmann & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)
Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd. (China)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pet Foods Market by Product Segment
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cat Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Cat Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Cat Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dog Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Dog Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Dog Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Pet Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Pet Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Pet Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Table 20: US Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: US Cat Food Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Sub-Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Special-diet for Pets Gain Momentum
Health of Pets Takes Center Stage
Table 22: Pet Care Industry in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Percentage of Pet Owners Using Internet for Petcare Information (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Premium and High Quality Foods - A High Growth Market
Table 24: US Pet Food Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category - Premium Pet Foods, Regular Pet Foods, Value Pet Foods, and Pet Treats (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strong Position in Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth
Exotic Pet Foods - A Growing Niche Market
Growing Concern over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and Functional Pet Food
Table 25: US Population of Dogs: Breakdown of Number of Dogs by Weight Classification (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pet Ownership Diversity - An Insight
Table 26: Pet Ownership in the US by Household Penetration Rate (1998- 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Pet Ownership in the US by Generation (in %): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Millennial Pet Ownership in the US by Gender (in %): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Pet Ownership in the US (2017): Number of Households that Own a Pet by Animal Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: US Pet Population (2017): Breakdown of Number of Pets by Category (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pet Food Packaging - Playing a Vital Role
Paper Bags Enjoy Huge Popularity
Plastic to Topple Paper
Chilled Organic Food Creates New Opportunities
Table 31: Pet Food Packaging Market in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 32: Leading Manufacturers in the US Pet Foods Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Leading Players in the US Cat Foods Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Leading Players in the US Wet Cat Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Leading Players in the US Dry Cat Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Leading Players in the US Dog Foods Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Leading Players in the US Wet Dog Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Leading Players in the US Dry Dog Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry
Consolidation Sets Pace
List of M&A Activities in the US Pet Food Market
Distribution Scenario
Table 39: Pet Food Distribution in the US (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario
Table 40: Leading Online Retailers in the US Pet Foods Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory and Federal Norms Governing Pet Food Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: US Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: US 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Foods with Functional Ingredients Grow in Popularity
Non Cat/Dog Food Account for a Minimal Share
Distribution Channels
Competition
Table 44: Leading Players in the Canadian Dog Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major challenges
Product Launch
Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Canadian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Competition
Major Japanese Pet Food Companies and Their Brands
Table 48: Leading Players in the Japanese Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Makers Renew Focus on Older Pets
Regulations for Pet Foods
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Japanese Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pet Nutraceuticals Market Continue to Gain Momentum
Regulations Covering European Import of Pet Foods
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: European Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: European Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Premiumization and Humanization Trends Drive Pet Food Market
Key Issues
Competitive Scenario
Table 58: Leading Players in the French Pet Foods Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: French Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: French 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Distribution Scenario
Table 62: Distribution of Pet Foods in Germany (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pet Population in Germany
Table 63: Pet Population in Germany by Type: 2017 (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Players
Table 64: Leading Players in German Pet Foods Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Competition
Table 68: Leading Players in the Italian Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
UK Pet Food Market - An Overview
Pet Population in the UK
Table 72: Pet Population in the UK by Type (2017) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Percentage of Households with Pet in the UK by Pet Type (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Small Pets - Big Potential
Distribution Channels
Table 74: Pet Foods Market in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Table 75: Leading Players in the UK Pet Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Leading Players in the UK Dog Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: UK 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Rise in Small Dog Breed Ownership
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Spanish Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Russian Pet Food Market
Product Launch
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Russian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Austria
Belgium
Czech Republic
Denmark
Greece
Hungary
Norway
Poland
Switzerland
The Netherlands
Turkey
Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Premium, High-Quality Pet Foods Grow in Demand
Leading Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Australian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Attractive Market for Pet Food
Major Channels
Dog Food Market
Competition
Table 98: Leading Players in the Chinese Pet Foods Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Chinese Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Markets
India
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
Malaysia
New Zealand
Table 102: Leading Players in New Zealand Pet Food Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nestlé Purina, Mars, Masterpet, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Singapore
South Korea
Thailand
The Philippines
Product Launch
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
Retail Distribution Scenario
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 112: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Brazilian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. MEXICO
A.Market Analysis
Competition
Table 115: Leading Players in the Mexican Pet Food Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mars, Nestle SA, Hill's Pet Nutrition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 116: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Mexican Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Markets
Argentina
Chile
B.Market Analytics
Table 119: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
South Africa
Iran
Table 122: Leading Players in Iranian Pet Food Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 123: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Rest of World Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180) The United States (53) Canada (3) Japan (11) Europe (83) - France (2) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (18) - Italy (13) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (36) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (2) Latin America (9) Africa (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p097833
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pet-foods-industry-300790801.html
SOURCE Reportlinker