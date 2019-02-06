Global Pet Foods Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pet Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 148 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Affinity Petcare SA

- Aller Petfood LLC

- Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd.

- BHJ A/S

- Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc.

- Bridge PetCare Co., Ltd.

PET FOODS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Cat Food

Dog Food

Other Pet Food

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pet Foods - An Industry Driven by Passion for Pets

Market Outlook

Premium and Advanced Foods Sustain Growth in Developed Countries

Developing Countries Offer Strong Prospects

Rise in Pet Population and Growth Opportunities Ahead

Table 1: Global Pet Dog Population (2017): Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Pet Cat Population (2017): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Pet Birds Population (2017): Number of Pet Birds by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Pet Fish Population (2017): Number of Pet Fish by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

2. COMPETITION

Leading Players

Leading Players in the Global Pet Food Market

Table 5: Global Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market

3. MARKET TRENDS

Pet Health & Wellness - An Overriding Theme

Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance

Premiumization Intensifies in Pet Foods

Growth in the Use of Exotic Sources of Protein

Rise in GMO-free, Natural and Organic Pet Foods

Green Diet - A Niche Growth Market

Veterinary Diets Gain Importance

Rise in Preference for Raw Animal Protein

Cell Cultured Meat, A Futuristic Approach

Increasing Role of Labeling in Driving Sales

Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Stay Competitive

Humanization of Pet Foods - A Major Trend

Ranking of Non-Traditional Pet food Forms by Consumer Preference

Low-Glycemic Diets Find place in Dog foods

Freeze-Dried and Refrigerated Foods Present Attractive Alternatives

Humanization of Pet Food Paves Way for Launch of High-end Products

Nutrigenomics Gain Place in Product Innovations

Use of Sustainably Farmed Ingredients on Rise

Artisan and Gourmet Pet Treats Rise in Popularity

Issues Encountered in Traditional Pet Food Paves Way for Organic Foods

Customized Pet Food Gains Traction

Interest in Raw Food on Rise

Steps Taken by US FDA to Ensure Safety of Raw Pet Food

Inclusion of Whole Ingredients in Pet Foods Gains Traction

Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth

Higher Moisture Content in Pet Foods Adds to Health Benefits

Dry Food Preferred Over Wet

Adaptive Technologies, Future of Pet Food Processing

Packaging Trends for Pet Foods

Customized Packaging - A Key Trend

Single Serve Packaging - Driven by Convenience

4. MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO

Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry

Table 6: Global Dog/Cat Food Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales by Distribution Channels (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth

Table 7: Percentage Share of E-Commerce in Total Pet Food, Pet Care, and Pet Product Sales in Select Regions (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

A Historic Perspective

Segment Classification

Cat Food

Dog Food

Other Pets Food

Product Classification

Canned/Wet Food

Dry Food

Semi-Moist Food

Snacks

Classification of Pet Foods based on Price

Premium Pet Foods

Specialty Pet Foods

Super-Premium Pet Foods

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

BSB Products Introduces Carnilove Canned Wet Cat Food

Aller Petfood Introduces Tasty Petfood in Russia

NUTRO™ Australia Introduces NUTRO™ Range of Dry Dog Food

Friskies Introduces New Cat Food Products Line

Midwestern Pet Foods Introduces Pet foods under Earthborn Holistic® VentureTM Brand

Mars Petcare Introduces CRAVE™ Brand of Dog and Cat Food

IAMS™ Brand Launches High Protein Cat Food

Mars Petcare Introduces 'Perfect Fit' Pet Foods

Open Farm Introduces Dry Cat Food

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

C. J. Foods Holdings Acquires Lortscher Animal

The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC

BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Phoebe Products

General Mills to Acquire Blue Buffalo

Nestle Sets up Subsidiary in India

Dane Creek Capital Acquires Pets4Life

Cargill to Acquire Pro-Pet

Spectrum Brands Acquires PetMatrix, LLC

Animal Supply Completes Acquisition of LADS Pet Supplies

C&D Foods Acquires Continentale Nutrition

Affinity Petcare Acquires Agrifan

Fold Hill Takes Over Pointer Pet

WellPet Takes Over Sojos

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Affinity Petcare SA (Spain)

Mogiana Alimentos SA (Brazil)

Aller Petfood LLC (Denmark)

Barking Heads & Meowing Heads Pet Food UK Ltd. (UK)

BHJ A/S (Denmark)

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (USA)

Bridge PetCare Co., Ltd. (China)

C&D Foods Ltd. (Ireland)

Diamond Pet Foods, Inc. (USA)

Heristo AG (Germany)

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (USA)

Hartz Mountain Corporation (USA)

INABA PETFOOD Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LUPUS Alimentos (Brazil)

Mars, Inc. (USA)

Mars Petcare (Belgium)

Nutro Products, Inc. (USA)

The Iams Company (USA)

Nestle Purina PetCare Company (USA)

The J.M. Smucker Company (USA)

Total Alimentos SA (Brazil)

Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. (USA)

Unicharm Corporation

Vitakraft-Werke Wührmann & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd. (China)

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pet Foods Market by Product Segment

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cat Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Cat Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Cat Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dog Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Dog Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Dog Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Pet Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Pet Food by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Pet Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

III. MARKET

1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Table 20: US Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US Cat Food Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Sub-Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Special-diet for Pets Gain Momentum

Health of Pets Takes Center Stage

Table 22: Pet Care Industry in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Percentage of Pet Owners Using Internet for Petcare Information (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Premium and High Quality Foods - A High Growth Market

Table 24: US Pet Food Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category - Premium Pet Foods, Regular Pet Foods, Value Pet Foods, and Pet Treats (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Position in Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth

Exotic Pet Foods - A Growing Niche Market

Growing Concern over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and Functional Pet Food

Table 25: US Population of Dogs: Breakdown of Number of Dogs by Weight Classification (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pet Ownership Diversity - An Insight

Table 26: Pet Ownership in the US by Household Penetration Rate (1998- 2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Pet Ownership in the US by Generation (in %): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Millennial Pet Ownership in the US by Gender (in %): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Pet Ownership in the US (2017): Number of Households that Own a Pet by Animal Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: US Pet Population (2017): Breakdown of Number of Pets by Category (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pet Food Packaging - Playing a Vital Role

Paper Bags Enjoy Huge Popularity

Plastic to Topple Paper

Chilled Organic Food Creates New Opportunities

Table 31: Pet Food Packaging Market in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 32: Leading Manufacturers in the US Pet Foods Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Leading Players in the US Cat Foods Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Leading Players in the US Wet Cat Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Leading Players in the US Dry Cat Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Leading Players in the US Dog Foods Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Leading Players in the US Wet Dog Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Leading Players in the US Dry Dog Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry

Consolidation Sets Pace

List of M&A Activities in the US Pet Food Market

Distribution Scenario

Table 39: Pet Food Distribution in the US (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario

Table 40: Leading Online Retailers in the US Pet Foods Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory and Federal Norms Governing Pet Food Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Foods with Functional Ingredients Grow in Popularity

Non Cat/Dog Food Account for a Minimal Share

Distribution Channels

Competition

Table 44: Leading Players in the Canadian Dog Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major challenges

Product Launch

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Competition

Major Japanese Pet Food Companies and Their Brands

Table 48: Leading Players in the Japanese Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Makers Renew Focus on Older Pets

Regulations for Pet Foods

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Japanese Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Pet Nutraceuticals Market Continue to Gain Momentum

Regulations Covering European Import of Pet Foods

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Premiumization and Humanization Trends Drive Pet Food Market

Key Issues

Competitive Scenario

Table 58: Leading Players in the French Pet Foods Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: French Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: French 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Distribution Scenario

Table 62: Distribution of Pet Foods in Germany (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pet Population in Germany

Table 63: Pet Population in Germany by Type: 2017 (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players

Table 64: Leading Players in German Pet Foods Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

Competition

Table 68: Leading Players in the Italian Pet Food Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

UK Pet Food Market - An Overview

Pet Population in the UK

Table 72: Pet Population in the UK by Type (2017) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Percentage of Households with Pet in the UK by Pet Type (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Small Pets - Big Potential

Distribution Channels

Table 74: Pet Foods Market in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Table 75: Leading Players in the UK Pet Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Leading Players in the UK Dog Food Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: UK 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rise in Small Dog Breed Ownership

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Spanish Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Russian Pet Food Market

Product Launch

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Russian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Greece

Hungary

Norway

Poland

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Turkey

Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5a. AUSTRALIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Premium, High-Quality Pet Foods Grow in Demand

Leading Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Australian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Attractive Market for Pet Food

Major Channels

Dog Food Market

Competition

Table 98: Leading Players in the Chinese Pet Foods Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Chinese Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Markets

India

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

Malaysia

New Zealand

Table 102: Leading Players in New Zealand Pet Food Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nestlé Purina, Mars, Masterpet, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

The Philippines

Product Launch

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American Historic Review for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview

Retail Distribution Scenario

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Brazilian Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6b. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Competition

Table 115: Leading Players in the Mexican Pet Food Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mars, Nestle SA, Hill's Pet Nutrition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Mexican Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Argentina

Chile

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

South Africa

Iran

Table 122: Leading Players in Iranian Pet Food Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 123: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Rest of World Historic Review for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Pet Foods by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cat Food, Dog Food, and Other Pet Food Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 148 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180) The United States (53) Canada (3) Japan (11) Europe (83) - France (2) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (18) - Italy (13) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (36) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (2) Latin America (9) Africa (1)

