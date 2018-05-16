Global Pet Food Ingredient Market 2018-2023: Increasing Pet Population and Rising Trend of Pet Humanization

DUBLIN, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pet Food Ingredient Market by Ingredient (Cereals, Meat & Meat Products, Vegetables, Fruits, Fats, and Additives), Source (Animal-based, Plant-based, and Synthetic), Pet (Dog, Cat, and Fish), Form (Dry and Liquid) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet food ingredients market is estimated at USD 34.96 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of USD 45.44 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing pet population and rising trend of pet humanization.

On the basis of the ingredient, the market has been segmented into cereals, meat & meat products, vegetables, fruits, fats, and additives. The meat & meat products segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the cereals segment, in 2017. Meat & meat products are obtained at a relatively lower cost, as the majority of these ingredients are byproducts of food products manufactured for human consumption. Thus, it serves as an economical solution for the pet food manufacturers. Along with being cost-effective, meat & meat products enhance the palatability and acceptability of pet food.

According to the type of pet that would require feeding, the pet food ingredients market is segmented into dog, cat, fish, and others (which includes rabbits, birds, and horses). The dog segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The growing demand for premium dog food products from developed as well as developing regions is one of the driving factors for the significant share of the dog segment in the pet food ingredients market. Growing concerns about pet health and the rising cognizance about the benefits of commercially manufactured dog food have led to tremendous growth in this market, globally.

On the basis of form, the dry segment accounted for a larger market share in 2017, followed by the liquid segment. The dry form is more widely used in pet food products, and their popularity can be attributed to their cost-effective nature and low moisture content, which facilitates convenient handling during processing and storage. Due to these factors, the market for the dry form of pet food ingredients accounted for the largest share.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Pet Food Ingredients Market

4.2 Pet Food Ingredients Market: Key Country

4.3 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Source

4.4 Developed vs Developing Markets for Pet Food Ingredients

4.5 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Form & Region

4.6 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Pet

4.7 North America: Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Ingredient & Country, 2017

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Pet Population and Pet Adoption

5.2.1.2 Increasing Trend of Pet Humanization

5.2.1.3 Need to Improve Palatability of Pet Food

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Availability of Ingredients and Price Sensitivity

5.2.2.2 Stringent Rules & Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Regional Markets

5.2.3.2 Shift in Focus Toward Premium Pet Foods and Novel Pet Food Ingredients

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Presence of Counterfeit Products

5.3 Regulations for Pet Food Ingredients

5.3.1 Pet Food Ingredient Regulations in Canada

5.3.2 Pet Food Ingredient Regulations in the Us

5.3.3 Pet Food Ingredient Regulations in Europe

5.3.4 Pet Food Ingredient Regulations in Japan

5.4 Introduction

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Meat & Meat Products

6.2.1 Deboned Meat

6.2.2 Meat Meal

6.2.3 By-Product Meal

6.2.4 Animal Digest

6.3 Cereals

6.3.1 Corn & Cornmeal

6.3.2 Wheat & Wheatmeal

6.3.3 Barley

6.3.4 Rice

6.3.5 Fruits

6.4 Vegetables

6.4.1 Potatoes

6.4.2 Carrots

6.4.3 Soybean & Soybean Meal

6.5 Fats

6.5.1 Fish Oil

6.5.2 Tallow

6.5.3 Lard

6.5.4 Poultry Fat

6.5.5 Vegetable Oil

6.6 Additives

6.6.1 Vitamins & Minerals

6.6.2 Enzymes

6.6.3 Other Additives

7 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Pet

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dog

7.3 Cat

7.4 Fish

7.5 Others

8 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry Ingredients

8.3 Liquid Ingredients

9 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Animal-Based

9.3 Plant-Based

9.4 Synthetic

10 Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.2.1 Key Market Strategies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.2 ADM

12.3 DSM

12.4 Cargill

12.5 Ingredion

12.6 Roquette Frres

12.7 Sunopta

12.8 Darling Ingredients

12.9 Omega Protein Corporation

12.10 John Pointon & Sons Ltd.

12.11 Dowdupont

12.12 Kemin

12.13 Invivo

