Global Paneer Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 - Fusion of Inter-Regional Tastes and Cuisines & Penetration of Paneer in Western Fast-Foods

The global paneer market grew at a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 1.76 Million Tons in 2018

Fusion of inter-regional tastes and cuisines, penetration of paneer in western fast-foods, growing population and changing dietary habits currently represent some of the key factors driving the global demand of this product. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of paneer during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024.

Asia is currently the biggest market of paneer. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2011-2018) and future (2019-2024) trends in the paneer market. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.

The report also provides a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating a paneer manufacturing plant. This includes the manufacturing process, machinery requirements, land requirements, labour requirements, packaging requirements, transportation requirements, power requirements, incomes, expenditures, profit margins, NPV, IRR, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has also presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyse the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global paneer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global paneer industry?

What are the price trends of paneer?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global paneer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global paneer industry?

What is the structure of the global paneer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global paneer industry?

What are the profit margins in the paneer industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

How is paneer manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a paneer manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for paneer?

What are the transportation requirements for paneer?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a paneer manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a paneer manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Paneer Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.7.2 Manufacturers

5.7.3 Distributors

5.7.4 Exporters

5.7.5 End-Users

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Structure

6.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



7 Paneer Manufacturing Process

7.1 Product Overview

7.2 Detailed Process Flow

7.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

7.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



8 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

8.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

8.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

8.3 Plant Machinery

8.4 Machinery Pictures

8.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

8.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

8.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

8.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

8.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

8.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

8.11 Other Capital Investments



9 Loans and Financial Assistance



10 Project Economics

10.1 Capital Cost of the Project

10.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

10.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

10.4 Taxation and Depreciation

10.5 Income Projections

10.6 Expenditure Projections

10.7 Financial Analysis

10.8 Profit Analysis



11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 Amul

11.2 Parag Milks Foods

11.3 Mother Dairy

11.4 Saras

11.5 VRS Foods



