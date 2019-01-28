Global Palm Oil Industry
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Palm Oil in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Food Applications, and Industrial Applications.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agropalma Group The
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Asian Agri
- Boustead Holdings Berhad
- California Oils Corporation
- Cargill, Incorporated
PALM OIL MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Food Applications
Industrial Applications
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Palm Oil: Extremely Versatile Vegetable Oil that Awaits a Sustainable Future
Table 1: Global Vegetable Oils Production by Type (2001, 2006 & 2016): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Sunflower Oils (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Vegetable Oils Consumption by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Coconut, Cottonseed, Olive, Palm & Palm Kernel, Rapeseed, Soya, and Sunflower Oils (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Palm Oil Production and Consumption
Table 3: Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide
Table 4: Indonesian Palm Oil Production (MMT) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Indonesia is Also the Leading Palm Oil Exporting Country Worldwide
Table 5: Global Palm Oil Exports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Germany, Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia
India: The Largest Palm Oil Importing Country Worldwide
Table 6: Global Palm Oil Imports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for China, European Union, India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate
Growth of Malaysia€™s Palm Oil Sector over the Years
Table 7: Malaysian Palm Oil Production (Million Metric Tons) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production
Increasing Deforestation Resulting from Expanding Palm Plantation Drives Focus on Sustainability
Environmental and Social Effects of Oil Palm Plantation Expansion
Measures to Reduce Adverse Impact of Palm Oil Consumption
Despite Challenges, Healthy Growth Projected for the Global Market Driven by Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries
Table 8: Global Palm Oil Market - Major Countries Ranked by Volume % CAGR for 2016-2024: Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Pakistan, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, USA, India, Spain, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Drive Steady Market Demand
Key Food Applications of Palm Oil
Cooking Oils/Frying Fats
Vanaspati
Bakery/Confectionery Fats
Margarine
Shortenings
Other Uses
Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil
Soaps
Oleochemicals
Competitive Landscape: Innovative Strategies Sustain Growth for Market Participants
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Focus on Biofuels Made from Palm Oil Production Waste as an Energy Security Solution Drives Healthy Market Growth
Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels
Table 10: Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Palm Oil as Feedstock in Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons): 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Renewable Energy Sector by Source (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Supply for Biofuels (Liquid and Solid), Biogases, Geothermal, Hydro, Municipal Waste, Solar and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil Benefit Market Demand
Table 16: Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil
Major Manufacturers Fund HCS Study
Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output
Table 17: Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies - Implemented
Table 18: Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO
UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests
Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)
Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)
Forest Footprint Disclosure Project
The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)
Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)
POTICO
Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output Strengthen Market Prospects
Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry Management
Using Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations
Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters
List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements
Modern Equipment in Place of Inefficient Methods of Farming: Need of the Hour
High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
Table 19: Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Nutritional Properties Lend Traction to Market Growth
Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population Spell Opportunities
Table 20: World Population by Geographic Region (2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Business Case for Palm Oil
Favorable Tax Policies: A Key Driver for Palm Oil Imports
Key Challenges and Issues Confronting the Market
Palm Oil versus the Cholesterol Controversy
Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
Environmental Concerns Reeling Palm Oil Plantation
Ape Habitat and Poverty
Emission Concerns
Producers Adopt Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues
Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations: A Cause for Concern
EU Resolution on Deforestation and Palm Oil: A Significant Dampener for Malaysian and Indonesian Exporters
Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies
Soybean Oil: A Key Competitor for Palm Oil
Limited Land Availability: A Key Challenge
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Palm Oil: A Prelude
Comparison with Other Oils
Historical Perspective
Botanical Data
Origin of Oil Palms
Development and Growth
Ecology
Propagation
Husbandry
Harvesting
Post-Harvest Processing
Output
Pests and Diseases Attacking Oil Palm Plantations
Chemical Composition of Palm Oil
Features of Palm Oil
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Bunge Buys 70% Interest in IOI Loders Croklaan (USA)
Flour Mills Buys 20,000 Hectares Land for Palm Oil Plantation (Nigeria)
Sipef Acquires PT Dendy Marker Indah Lestari (Indonesia)
Felda Acquires 37% Interest in PT Eagle High Plantations ( Indonesia)
Puncak Niaga Takes Over Danum Sinar Sdn Bhd
KLK Takes Over MP Evans Group
PSA Secures RSPO Certification
Sarawak Plantation Buys Oil Palm Plantations (Malaysia)
SOPB Takes Over Shin Yang Oil Palms (Sarawak) (SYOP) (Malaysia)
DekelOil Acquires CS DekelOil Siva
AAK Takes Over California Oils Corporation
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
The Agropalma Group (Brazil)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
Asian Agri (Indonesia)
Boustead Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
California Oils Corporation (USA)
Cargill, Incorporated (USA)
Carotino Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Felda Global Ventures (Malaysia)
First Resources Limited (Singapore)
Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. (USA)
Genting Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)
Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)
PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)
Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)
IOI Loders Croklaan B.V. (The Netherlands)
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Darmex Agro (Indonesia)
PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)
P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)
PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk (Indonesia)
Nv Siat sa (Belgium)
Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. (Papua New Guinea)
United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited (Thailand)
United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)
Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By End-Use Application
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil Consumption in Food Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Palm Oil Consumption in Food Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil Consumption in Food Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil Consumption in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Palm Oil Consumption in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil Consumption in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Natural, GMO-Free, and Trans-fat Free Attributes of Palm Oil Drives Market Demand
Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from Increasing Shift of Soybean Oil to Biodiesel Applications
US 2013 Farm Bill: Market Implications
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: The US Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: The US 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Growing Interest in Sustainable Palm Oil Benefits Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Japanese Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Sustainability Concerns Drive Demand for Certified Palm Oil in Europe
EU Set to Go Ahead with €˜Palm Oil and Deforestation of the Rain Forests€™ Resolution of 2017
EU Resolve Make Palm Oil Producers Turn to Emerging Markets
€œImported Deforestation€ Reduce Use of Palm Oil in Biofuels
EPOA (European-Palm-Oil-Alliance): A Right Step towards Sustainable Palm Oil
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: French Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: French 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Palm Oil Usage in Bio-Energy Generation Sustain Market Growth
Coconut, Sunflower, and Rapeseed Oils: Preferred Alternatives for Palm Oil in Food Applications
Waste Fats as Alternative for Bio-Fuel Production
Impacts of Substituting Palm Oil
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: German Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: German 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Italian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 54: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: The UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 57: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Spanish Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Russian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: Burgeoning Demand Drive Strong Growth in the World€™s Largest Market
Table 66: Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Global Palm Oil Market - Major Countries Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2016-2024: Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Pakistan, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, USA, India, Spain, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Environmental Concerns to Promote Demand for CSPO
Southeast Asia Invests in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel
Table 69: RSPO Certification Status of Select Leading Palm Oil Producers in Asia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Demand and Focus on Greener Palm Oil Benefit Consumption in China
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Palm Oil as an Essential Edible Oil Make India the Largest Importer Worldwide
Table 79: Global Palm Oil Imports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for China, European Union, India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Environment Impacts of Palm Oil Production in Indonesia and Malaysia Shifts Focus on Sustainable Sourcing
Efforts to Boost Domestic Production Augurs Well for the Market
Key Challenges Faced by Indian Palm Oil Companies
Competitive Landscape: Godrej Agrovet is the Market Leader
Table 80: Leading Palm Oil Companies in India (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Godrej Agrovet, Ruchi Soya, Nava Bharat Agro, 3F Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Indian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. INDONESIA
A.Market Analysis
Palm Oil Production: An Engine of Economic Growth in Indonesia
Indonesia: The Largest Producer and the Leading Palm Oil Exporting Country Worldwide
Table 84: Indonesian Palm Oil Production (MMT) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Global Palm Oil Exports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Germany, Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia
Despite Market Constraints, Promising Outlook for Palm Oil in Indonesia
Ownership of Palm Oil Plantations
Tax Policy
Efforts to Address Environmental Concerns
Indonesia Implements Forest Moratorium
Initiatives Supporting Sustainability of Oil Palm Plantations
Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)
POTICO: A New Initiative
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Indonesian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Indonesian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Indonesian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. MALAYSIA
A.Market Analysis
Suitable Tropical Climate and Evenly Distributed Rainfall Drive Palm Oil Production in Malaysia
Despite Indonesia€™s Dominance, Malaysia Retains Competitiveness in Palm Oil Production
Malaysia Continue to Remain at the Forefront of Palm Oil Innovation
Growth of Malaysia€™s Palm Oil Sector over the Years
Table 89: Malaysian Palm Oil Production (Million Metric Tons) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Yield of Crop Only Option Left for Increasing Productivity amidst Shrinking Cultivable Land
Increasing Output to Negatively Impact CPO Prices in Malaysia
Rising Focus on Increasing CPO Yield Bodes Well For the Palm Oil Industry
Despite Challenges, Malaysian Palm Oil Market Continue its Growth Trajectory
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: Malaysian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Malaysian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Malaysian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5e. PAKISTAN
Market Analysis
Table 93: Pakistan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Pakistan Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Pakistan 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5f. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. MIDDLE EAST
Market Analysis
Table 99: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Middle East Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Middle East 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 102: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Latin American Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Latin American Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
The Agropalma Group - A Major Brazil-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Brazilian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. COLOMBIA
Market Analysis
Table 111: Colombian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Colombian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Colombian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7c. MEXICO
Market Analysis
Table 114: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Mexican Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7d. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 117: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production and Consumption
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Rest of World Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 85) The United States (6) Europe (11) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64) Latin America (1) Africa (3)
