Global Palm Oil Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Palm Oil in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Food Applications, and Industrial Applications.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Agropalma Group The

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Asian Agri

- Boustead Holdings Berhad

- California Oils Corporation

- Cargill, Incorporated

PALM OIL MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Palm Oil: Extremely Versatile Vegetable Oil that Awaits a Sustainable Future

Table 1: Global Vegetable Oils Production by Type (2001, 2006 & 2016): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Sunflower Oils (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Vegetable Oils Consumption by Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Coconut, Cottonseed, Olive, Palm & Palm Kernel, Rapeseed, Soya, and Sunflower Oils (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Palm Oil Production and Consumption

Table 3: Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide

Table 4: Indonesian Palm Oil Production (MMT) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Indonesia is Also the Leading Palm Oil Exporting Country Worldwide

Table 5: Global Palm Oil Exports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Germany, Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia

India: The Largest Palm Oil Importing Country Worldwide

Table 6: Global Palm Oil Imports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for China, European Union, India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate

Growth of Malaysia€™s Palm Oil Sector over the Years

Table 7: Malaysian Palm Oil Production (Million Metric Tons) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production

Increasing Deforestation Resulting from Expanding Palm Plantation Drives Focus on Sustainability

Environmental and Social Effects of Oil Palm Plantation Expansion

Measures to Reduce Adverse Impact of Palm Oil Consumption

Despite Challenges, Healthy Growth Projected for the Global Market Driven by Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries

Table 8: Global Palm Oil Market - Major Countries Ranked by Volume % CAGR for 2016-2024: Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Pakistan, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, USA, India, Spain, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Drive Steady Market Demand

Key Food Applications of Palm Oil

Cooking Oils/Frying Fats

Vanaspati

Bakery/Confectionery Fats

Margarine

Shortenings

Other Uses

Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil

Soaps

Oleochemicals

Competitive Landscape: Innovative Strategies Sustain Growth for Market Participants

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Focus on Biofuels Made from Palm Oil Production Waste as an Energy Security Solution Drives Healthy Market Growth

Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels

Table 10: Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Palm Oil as Feedstock in Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2007-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Consumption (in €˜000 Gallons): 2016 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Renewable Energy Sector by Source (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Supply for Biofuels (Liquid and Solid), Biogases, Geothermal, Hydro, Municipal Waste, Solar and Wind (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil Benefit Market Demand

Table 16: Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil

Major Manufacturers Fund HCS Study

Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output

Table 17: Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies - Implemented

Table 18: Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)

Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)

Forest Footprint Disclosure Project

The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)

Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)

POTICO

Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output Strengthen Market Prospects

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry Management

Using Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations

Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees

AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Modern Equipment in Place of Inefficient Methods of Farming: Need of the Hour

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Table 19: Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Nutritional Properties Lend Traction to Market Growth

Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population Spell Opportunities

Table 20: World Population by Geographic Region (2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Business Case for Palm Oil

Favorable Tax Policies: A Key Driver for Palm Oil Imports

Key Challenges and Issues Confronting the Market

Palm Oil versus the Cholesterol Controversy

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

Environmental Concerns Reeling Palm Oil Plantation

Ape Habitat and Poverty

Emission Concerns

Producers Adopt Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations: A Cause for Concern

EU Resolution on Deforestation and Palm Oil: A Significant Dampener for Malaysian and Indonesian Exporters

Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies

Soybean Oil: A Key Competitor for Palm Oil

Limited Land Availability: A Key Challenge

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Palm Oil: A Prelude

Comparison with Other Oils

Historical Perspective

Botanical Data

Origin of Oil Palms

Development and Growth

Ecology

Propagation

Husbandry

Harvesting

Post-Harvest Processing

Output

Pests and Diseases Attacking Oil Palm Plantations

Chemical Composition of Palm Oil

Features of Palm Oil

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Bunge Buys 70% Interest in IOI Loders Croklaan (USA)

Flour Mills Buys 20,000 Hectares Land for Palm Oil Plantation (Nigeria)

Sipef Acquires PT Dendy Marker Indah Lestari (Indonesia)

Felda Acquires 37% Interest in PT Eagle High Plantations ( Indonesia)

Puncak Niaga Takes Over Danum Sinar Sdn Bhd

KLK Takes Over MP Evans Group

PSA Secures RSPO Certification

Sarawak Plantation Buys Oil Palm Plantations (Malaysia)

SOPB Takes Over Shin Yang Oil Palms (Sarawak) (SYOP) (Malaysia)

DekelOil Acquires CS DekelOil Siva

AAK Takes Over California Oils Corporation

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

The Agropalma Group (Brazil)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Asian Agri (Indonesia)

Boustead Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

California Oils Corporation (USA)

Cargill, Incorporated (USA)

Carotino Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Felda Global Ventures (Malaysia)

First Resources Limited (Singapore)

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc. (USA)

Genting Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)

Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)

PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)

IOI Loders Croklaan B.V. (The Netherlands)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Darmex Agro (Indonesia)

PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)

P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk (Indonesia)

Nv Siat sa (Belgium)

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. (Papua New Guinea)

United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited (Thailand)

United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By End-Use Application

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil Consumption in Food Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Palm Oil Consumption in Food Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil Consumption in Food Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil Consumption in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Palm Oil Consumption in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil Consumption in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

III. MARKET

1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Natural, GMO-Free, and Trans-fat Free Attributes of Palm Oil Drives Market Demand

Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from Increasing Shift of Soybean Oil to Biodiesel Applications

US 2013 Farm Bill: Market Implications

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: The US Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: The US 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024

3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Growing Interest in Sustainable Palm Oil Benefits Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japanese Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Sustainability Concerns Drive Demand for Certified Palm Oil in Europe

EU Set to Go Ahead with €˜Palm Oil and Deforestation of the Rain Forests€™ Resolution of 2017

EU Resolve Make Palm Oil Producers Turn to Emerging Markets

€œImported Deforestation€ Reduce Use of Palm Oil in Biofuels

EPOA (European-Palm-Oil-Alliance): A Right Step towards Sustainable Palm Oil

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Palm Oil Usage in Bio-Energy Generation Sustain Market Growth

Coconut, Sunflower, and Rapeseed Oils: Preferred Alternatives for Palm Oil in Food Applications

Waste Fats as Alternative for Bio-Fuel Production

Impacts of Substituting Palm Oil

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 54: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 57: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Spanish Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Russian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Burgeoning Demand Drive Strong Growth in the World€™s Largest Market

Table 66: Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Global Palm Oil Market - Major Countries Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2016-2024: Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Pakistan, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, USA, India, Spain, Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Environmental Concerns to Promote Demand for CSPO

Southeast Asia Invests in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel

Table 69: RSPO Certification Status of Select Leading Palm Oil Producers in Asia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Demand and Focus on Greener Palm Oil Benefit Consumption in China

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Palm Oil as an Essential Edible Oil Make India the Largest Importer Worldwide

Table 79: Global Palm Oil Imports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports for China, European Union, India, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Environment Impacts of Palm Oil Production in Indonesia and Malaysia Shifts Focus on Sustainable Sourcing

Efforts to Boost Domestic Production Augurs Well for the Market

Key Challenges Faced by Indian Palm Oil Companies

Competitive Landscape: Godrej Agrovet is the Market Leader

Table 80: Leading Palm Oil Companies in India (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for Godrej Agrovet, Ruchi Soya, Nava Bharat Agro, 3F Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Indian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5c. INDONESIA

A.Market Analysis

Palm Oil Production: An Engine of Economic Growth in Indonesia

Indonesia: The Largest Producer and the Leading Palm Oil Exporting Country Worldwide

Table 84: Indonesian Palm Oil Production (MMT) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Global Palm Oil Exports by Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Germany, Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia

Despite Market Constraints, Promising Outlook for Palm Oil in Indonesia

Ownership of Palm Oil Plantations

Tax Policy

Efforts to Address Environmental Concerns

Indonesia Implements Forest Moratorium

Initiatives Supporting Sustainability of Oil Palm Plantations

Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)

POTICO: A New Initiative

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Indonesian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Indonesian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Indonesian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5d. MALAYSIA

A.Market Analysis

Suitable Tropical Climate and Evenly Distributed Rainfall Drive Palm Oil Production in Malaysia

Despite Indonesia€™s Dominance, Malaysia Retains Competitiveness in Palm Oil Production

Malaysia Continue to Remain at the Forefront of Palm Oil Innovation

Growth of Malaysia€™s Palm Oil Sector over the Years

Table 89: Malaysian Palm Oil Production (Million Metric Tons) and Planted Area (Million Hectares): 2010-2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Yield of Crop Only Option Left for Increasing Productivity amidst Shrinking Cultivable Land

Increasing Output to Negatively Impact CPO Prices in Malaysia

Rising Focus on Increasing CPO Yield Bodes Well For the Palm Oil Industry

Despite Challenges, Malaysian Palm Oil Market Continue its Growth Trajectory

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Malaysian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Malaysian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Malaysian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5e. PAKISTAN

Market Analysis

Table 93: Pakistan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Pakistan Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Pakistan 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5f. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6. MIDDLE EAST

Market Analysis

Table 99: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Middle East Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Middle East 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 102: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Latin American Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Latin American Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

The Agropalma Group - A Major Brazil-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Brazilian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7b. COLOMBIA

Market Analysis

Table 111: Colombian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Colombian Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Colombian 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7c. MEXICO

Market Analysis

Table 114: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Mexican Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7d. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 117: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production and Consumption

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of World Historic Review for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Food and Industrial Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in €˜000 Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Food and Industrial Markets for Years 2011, 2017, & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 85) The United States (6) Europe (11) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64) Latin America (1) Africa (3)

