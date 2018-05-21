Global Packaged Basmati Rice Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3% - Key Vendors are Adani Wilmar, Amira Nature Foods, Hain Celestial, KRBL, LT Foods & McCormick & Company

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Packaged Basmati Rice Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global packaged basmati rice market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Packaged Basmati Rice Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is new product launches. The increasing number of new product launches will drive the growth of the packaged basmati rice market till the end of 2022. Regional and international players in the brown basmati rice market are extensively launching numerous new products to increase the market size of the products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for rice as staple food. Globally, rice is the most commonly consumed food product by half the population. Large segment of the population depends on rice for their daily share of calories. Asia accounts for significant share of the global rice consumption globally.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is production constraints and high dependence on India. Basmati rice is traditionally grown in the north-western parts of Indian sub-continent. The total area under cultivation is expected to have fallen from around 2.1 million hectares in FY2016 to 1.6 million hectares in FY2017, resulting in a production decline from around 9.8 million tons to around 8 million tons.
