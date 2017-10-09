NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

About Organic Edible Oil

Cooking oil includes edible oil that is produced using various raw materials, including oilseeds, plants, and fruits. The oil is produced by grinding, pressing, cleaning, bleaching, and refining. Organic products are produced using raw materials that are grown without the use of any artificial and synthetic ingredients, such as pesticides and fertilizers. Edible oils produced from organic materials are called organic edible oils.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global organic edible oil market to grow at a CAGR of 11.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic edible oil market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Organic Edible Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Adams Group

• Cargill

• Bunge

• The J.M. Smucker Company

Other prominent vendors

• EFKO Group

• Mizkan America

• NOW Foods

• Spectrum

• KORIN Agricultura Natural

• Clearspring

• Nutiva

• Enzo Olive Oil

• Catania Spagna

• TIANA Fair Trade Organics

• Eden Foods

Market driver

• Multiple product recalls of inorganic edible oils and oil-based products

Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Entry of new players in the market and new product launches

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

