Global Organic Baby Food Market Report 2019: Market Reached a Value of US$ 5.95 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $11 Billion by 2024

The global organic baby food market reached a value of US$ 5.95 Billion in 2018.

Since the initial years are fundamental for a baby's healthy growth, its necessary to limit the baby's exposure to any kind of dangerous chemicals. Organic baby food prevents the presence of any kind of pesticides in the baby's system as it is made of fruits and vegetables that are not sprayed with chemical pesticides, and meat from animals that are not given antibiotics or growth hormones. It also does not contain any artificial flavours, preservatives or colours. Owing to this, parents are now shifting from conventional baby food towards organic baby food.

Rising number of malnutrition cases and health concerns for the overall growth of the babies represent the key factors driving the global organic baby food market. Improved economic conditions have resulted in increased expenditure by the parents. Therefore, they are willing to spend on high-quality and expensive products for the wellness of their babies.

Urbanisation and growing working population, especially women, has encouraged convenience-oriented lifestyles, which is increasing the demand for organic baby food globally. However, the high price of organic baby food, as compared to the conventional baby food, is anticipated to impede the market growth in some regions.

Owing to the above factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 11.0 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2024.



The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Abbott Nutrition, Danone, Nestle, Hero Group and Kraft Heinz.



