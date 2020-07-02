Global Oat Milk Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring Alpro, Califia Farms & Danone Among Others
DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oat Milk - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oat Milk market accounted for $223.41 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $614.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lactose free product as it is easily to digest, rising health awareness associated with the usage of oat milk are driving the growth of the market. However, easy availability of substitutes such as almond milk, coconut milk and others, and less awareness regarding the benefits in developing economies will acts as a restraint for the market growth.
Oat milk is a lactose free & plant-based drink made from liquefied oats and widely used as milk replacement in coffee, tea, smoothies, and health drinks. Oats are easy to cultivate which makes the product economical and widely available throughout the year. Also, it is utilized in preparing various bakery & confectionery items such as chocolates, sweets, and muffins which is likely to stimulate oat milk market demand.
Based on source, the organic oat milk segment has a growing prominence owing to its compatibility with confectionery, and bakery items which makes it ideal for vegan preparations. On the basis of geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecat period due to the increasing number of product launches and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with the usage of oat milk.
Some of the key players in Oat milk Market include Alpro, Califia Farms, Danone, Elmhurst, Happy Planet Foods, Hp Hood LLC, Oatly, Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC., PepsiCo, Pureharvest, Rise Brewing, Riso Scotti S.P.A, Rude Health, The Quaker Oats Company, and Thrive Market.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Oat Milk Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Unflavoured
5.3 Flavoured
6 Global Oat Milk Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Conventional
6.3 Organic
7 Global Oat Milk Market, By Packaging Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Carton
7.3 Bottle
8 Global Oat Milk Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Online
8.3 Speciality Stores
8.4 Mainstream Stores
9 Global Oat Milk Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food and Beverages
9.3 Bakery
10 Global Oat Milk Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Alpro
12.2 Califia Farms
12.3 Danone
12.4 Elmhurst
12.5 Happy Planet Foods
12.6 Hp Hood LLC
12.7 Oatly
12.8 Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.
12.9 PepsiCo
12.10 Pureharvest
12.11 Rise Brewing
12.12 Riso Scotti S.P.A
12.13 Rude Health
12.14 The Quaker Oats Company
12.15 Thrive Market
