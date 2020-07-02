Global Oat Milk Market Outlook (2018 to 2027) - Featuring Alpro, Califia Farms & Danone Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oat Milk - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oat Milk market accounted for $223.41 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $614.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lactose free product as it is easily to digest, rising health awareness associated with the usage of oat milk are driving the growth of the market. However, easy availability of substitutes such as almond milk, coconut milk and others, and less awareness regarding the benefits in developing economies will acts as a restraint for the market growth.



Oat milk is a lactose free & plant-based drink made from liquefied oats and widely used as milk replacement in coffee, tea, smoothies, and health drinks. Oats are easy to cultivate which makes the product economical and widely available throughout the year. Also, it is utilized in preparing various bakery & confectionery items such as chocolates, sweets, and muffins which is likely to stimulate oat milk market demand.



Based on source, the organic oat milk segment has a growing prominence owing to its compatibility with confectionery, and bakery items which makes it ideal for vegan preparations. On the basis of geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand in the forecat period due to the increasing number of product launches and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with the usage of oat milk.



Some of the key players in Oat milk Market include Alpro, Califia Farms, Danone, Elmhurst, Happy Planet Foods, Hp Hood LLC, Oatly, Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC., PepsiCo, Pureharvest, Rise Brewing, Riso Scotti S.P.A, Rude Health, The Quaker Oats Company, and Thrive Market.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Oat Milk Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Unflavoured

5.3 Flavoured



6 Global Oat Milk Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional

6.3 Organic



7 Global Oat Milk Market, By Packaging Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carton

7.3 Bottle



8 Global Oat Milk Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Online

8.3 Speciality Stores

8.4 Mainstream Stores



9 Global Oat Milk Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food and Beverages

9.3 Bakery



10 Global Oat Milk Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Alpro

12.2 Califia Farms

12.3 Danone

12.4 Elmhurst

12.5 Happy Planet Foods

12.6 Hp Hood LLC

12.7 Oatly

12.8 Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

12.9 PepsiCo

12.10 Pureharvest

12.11 Rise Brewing

12.12 Riso Scotti S.P.A

12.13 Rude Health

12.14 The Quaker Oats Company

12.15 Thrive Market



