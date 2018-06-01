Global Non Sugar Sweeteners Market Report 2018-2023

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global non sugar sweeteners market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 2.08% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$12.158 billion by 2023, increasing from US$10.746 billion in 2017.

The major factors driving the demand for non-sugar sweeteners are changing eating habits, increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising health concerns around the world. Increasing awareness regarding harmful effects of sugar intake such as lowering of cognitive abilities, inflammations, and blood pressure among others, are driving the demand for non-sugar sweeteners. Asia Pacific held a significant market share in 2017 owing to growing population and increasing health awareness in the region.

Various macroeconomic factors responsible for expansion of the global non-sugar sweetener market are increasing disposable income, and up high rate of urbanization are the key factors responsible for the growing adoption and affordability of non-sugar sweeteners. The global non-sugar sweetener market is divided into various segments on the basis of type, application, and geographic regions. However, various factors expected to hinder the non-sugar sweetener growth during the forecast period are high cost and potential of negative health effects.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the SWOT Analysis. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Zydus Wellness, The NutraSweet Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Heartland Food Products Group, and Merisant Company among others.

Segmentation:

By Type:

Artificial Non-Sugar Sweeteners

Natural Non- Sugar Sweeteners

Sugar Alcohols

Novel Sweeteners

By Application:

Beverages

Food Products

By Geography

Companies Mentioned

Zydus Wellness

Roquette Freres

The NutraSweet Company

Merisant Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

PureCircle

Celanese Corporation

A & Z Food Additives Company Limited

Heartland Food Products Group

