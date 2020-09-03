Global Native Starch Market (2020 to 2026) - by Raw Materials, Regions and Company Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Native Starch Market, Production & Global Forecast, By Raw Materials, Regions and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide consumption of foods and products with a long shelf life is growing. Therefore, manufacturers have an incentive to expand the product line, for which they will need native starches with high functionality. Starch is a polysaccharide which is made up of glucose and is cache carbohydrate of the plant kingdom. The starch granules are laid into made the roots, seeds, stem pits and tubers of plants as a cache food supply for periods of growth, germination and dormancy. Native starches still perform prominent thickening and texturizing functions in fresh foods, restaurant production, and food processing. According to the publisher, Native Starch Market is expected to be US$ 7.60 Billion globally by the end of the year 2026.



Native starch has a long history of being used as a food source, but because of its abundance, nonfood applications have been developed. Available carbohydrates are mostly isolated from corn, wheat, potato, or cassava. The most commonly used native starches in global food processing are corn (dent, waxy maize, high amylose). By Industry Consumption, Confectionery, Corrugating and Paper Making and Drinks and Processed Food will be gardened in the forecast period.



In 2018, Cargill invested in potato starch production in Denmark. This investment demonstrated Cargill's to provide food manufacturing customers with the functional native starches they need to meet the demand of label-conscious consumers. During the coronavirus pandemic, some food and beverage manufacturers faced a lack of ingredients. To prevent a similar situation in the future, they are likely to diversify supplies by expanding the list of suppliers. Another possibility in the case of a shortage of raw materials may be the use of flexible rules for labelling ingredients for their substitution.



This report titled Native Starch Market, Production & Global Forecast, By (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), By (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By (Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Non-food), Company (Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.) studies the global starch market and production.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Native Starch Market



5. Market Share Analysis - Global Native Starch

5.1 By Raw Material

5.2 By Region



6. Production Share Analysis - Global Native Starch

6.1 By Raw Materials

6.2 By Region



7. Industry Consumption Share Analysis - Global Native Starch



8. Raw Materials - Global Native Starch Market

8.1 Corn

8.2 Wheat

8.3 Cassava

8.4 Potato



9. America - Native Starch Market

9.1 Raw Materials Market Share Analysis

9.2 By Raw Materials

9.2.1 Corn

9.2.2 Wheat

9.2.3 Cassava

9.2.4 Potato



10. Europe - Native Starch Market

10.1 By Raw Materials - Market Share Analysis

10.2 By Raw Materials

10.2.1 Corn

10.2.2 Wheat

10.2.3 Potato



11. Asia-Pacific - Native Starch Market

11.1 By Raw Materials - Market Share Analysis

11.2 By Raw Materials

11.2.1 Corn

11.2.2 Wheat

11.2.3 Cassava

11.2.4 Potato



12. Rest of the World - Native Starch Market

12.1 By Raw Materials - Market Share Analysis

12.2 By Raw Materials

12.2.1 Corn

12.2.2 Wheat

12.2.3 Cassava

12.2.4 Potato



13. Industry Consumption - Global Native Starch

13.1 Confectionery and Drinks

13.2 Processed food

13.3 Corrugating and Paper Making

13.4 Feed

13.5 Pharma and Chemicals

13.6 Other non-food



14. Global Native Starch Production



15. Raw Materials - Global Native Starch Production

15.1 Corn

15.2 Wheat

15.3 Cassava

15.4 Potato



16. Americas - Native Starch Production

16.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis

16.2 By Raw Materials

16.2.1 Corn

16.2.2 Wheat

16.2.3 Cassava

16.2.4 Potato



17. Europe - Native Starch Production

17.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis

17.2 By Raw Materials

17.2.1 Corn

17.2.2 Wheat

17.2.3 Potato



18. Asia-Pacific - Native Starch Production

18.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis

18.2 By Raw Materials

18.2.1 Corn

18.2.2 Wheat

18.2.3 Cassava

18.2.4 Potato



19. Rest of World - Native Starch Production

19.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis

19.2 By Raw Materials

19.2.1 Corn

19.2.2 Wheat

19.2.3 Cassava

19.2.4 Potato



20. Processing Process

20.1 Starch Value Chain

20.2 Corn Starch Production Process

20.3 Wheat Starch Production Process

20.4 Cassava Starch Production Process

20.5 Potato Starch Production Process



21. Company Analysis

21.1 Cargill

21.1.1 Overview

21.1.2 Recent Development

21.1.3 Revenue

21.2 Ingredion

21.2.1 Overview

21.3 Recent Development

21.3.1 Revenue

21.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

21.4.1 Overview

21.4.2 Recent Development

21.4.3 Revenue

21.5 Tate & Lyle

21.5.1 Overview

21.5.2 Recent Development

21.5.3 Revenue



22. Growth Drivers

22.1 Food and Food Processing Industries

22.2 Paper and Adhesive Industries

22.3 Emerging Trend of Bio-fuels and Bio-materials



23. Restraints

23.1 Resin Glue - Alternative to Starch Adhesives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ns7gf7

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-native-starch-market-2020-to-2026---by-raw-materials-regions-and-company-analysis-301123803.html

SOURCE Research and Markets