Global Microwavable Foods Markets to 2023 - Growing Prominence of Private Label Brands / Adoption of Eco-Friendly Packaging Technologies
The "Global Microwavable Foods Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The microwavable foods market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.
The availability of numerous distribution channels will trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. Surging presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores selling microwavable food is expected to gain prominence in the market. Vendors are selling their products through retailers including Walmart and Tesco.com. As a result, the easy availability of microwavable food through offline and online retailers is likely to fuel the global microwavable foods market growth in the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
New microwavable food product launches
One of the growth drivers of the global microwavable foods market is the new microwavable food product launches. The increasing availability of innovative and healthy microwavable food options will increase the adoption rates for microwavable food products and propel market growth.
Product recalls
One of the challenges in the growth of the global microwavable foods market is product recalls. It is negatively affecting the market as consumer lose confidence in products and brands.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are entering into M&A to enhance their product portfolios as well as expand their geographical presence. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Shelf stable microwavable food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing prominence of private label brands
- Adoption of eco-friendly packaging technologies
- Mergers & acquisitions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ajinomoto Co.,Inc.
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Nestle
- The Kraft Heinz Company
PART 14: APPENDIX
