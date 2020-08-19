Global Microencapsulated Food Ingredients Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Cargill, Royal DSM & Balchem Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microencapsulated Food Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microencapsulated Food Ingredient Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include increasing applications of microencapsulated products across various industries, growing demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical products and increasing demand for functional food products. However, the high cost associated with the microencapsulation process, along with the high cost of research and development resources are identified as key factors hindering market growth.



Microencapsulation is a technology that entraps a sensitive core ingredient within a wall material in order to stabilize the ingredient within the food or during food processing. Because of the susceptibility of the core ingredient to environmental changes (e.g., oxygen, pH, temperature, moisture and light), different encapsulation techniques (e.g., spray drying, spray chilling, fluidized-bed coating, freeze drying, liposome and concertation) have been developed to entrap the sensitive core materials (e.g., flavors, probiotics, omega fatty acids and enzymes). These techniques involve the use of macromolecules, in order to provide effective protection, an increased storage stability, extended shelf-life, controlled delivery, as well as optimized flavor and texture of final products.



By shell material, the polysaccharide segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its universal usage across various industry sectors. The polysaccharides have enhanced biocompatibility, solubility, modification potential and innate bioactivity, which make it a popular choice of shell material.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the significant-growing market due to the new product launches, geographical expansion and increasing demand for specialized products among consumers. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of microencapsulated food ingredient market.



Some of the key players in microencapsulated food ingredient market include International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Cargill, Royal DSM, BASF SE, Balchem Inc., GAT Food Essentials GmbH, Coating Place Inc, Kerry Group, Lycored Group, National Enzyme Company, Ingredion Incorporated, ABCO Laboratories Inc and Frieslandcampina Kievit.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Microencapsulated Food Ingredient Market, By Captivation Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Emulsion Technologies

5.3 Spray Technologies

5.4 Dripping Technologies

5.5 Other Captivation Technologies

5.5.1 Physicochemical

5.5.2 Coating

5.5.3 Chemical Technologies



6 Global Microencapsulated Food Ingredient Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Probiotics & Prebiotics

6.3 Essential oils

6.4 Vitamins & Minerals

6.5 Enzymes

6.6 Additives



7 Global Microencapsulated Food Ingredient Market, By Shell Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polysaccharides

7.3 Lipids

7.4 Proteins

7.5 Emulsifiers



8 Global Microencapsulated Food Ingredient Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

10.2 Cargill

10.3 Royal DSM

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Balchem Inc.

10.6 GAT Food Essentials GmbH

10.7 Coating Place Inc

10.8 Kerry Group

10.9 Lycored Group

10.10 National Enzyme Company

10.11 Ingredion Incorporated

10.12 ABCO Laboratories Inc

10.13 Frieslandcampina Kievit



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syv5fc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microencapsulated-food-ingredients-market-outlook-2019-to-2027---featuring-cargill-royal-dsm--balchem-among-others-301114906.html

SOURCE Research and Markets