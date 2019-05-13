Global Meat & Poultry Processing Equipment Market, 2019 to 2023, by Application & Geography
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The meat and poultry processing equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.
The growing demand for convenient food products is one of the key factors expected to boost the meat and poultry processing equipment market growth during the forecast period.
The preference for convenient food products including meat and poultry is increasing due to a busy life schedule and increase in working women population. The demand for convenient food products has surged mainly as they are easy to cook and consume less time, in turn, boosting the demand for meat and poultry processing equipment market growth during the forecast period.
Wider reach through organized retailing
The growth in the number of organized retailers is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat meals, including meat and poultry food products, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for meat and poultry processing equipment during the forecast period.
Rising prevalence of livestock diseases
The disease spread among livestock due to factors such as the movement of animals and equipment between or within farms, the introduction of new animals, shared processing equipment, and animals drinking from polluted rivers and streams hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Duravant
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- JBT
- Marel
- Tetra Laval International S.A.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Meat processing equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Poultry processing equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in new meat and poultry processing equipment
- Improvement in hygienic animal husbandry practices to curb livestock diseases
- Growing partnership and alliance of market competitors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Duravant
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- JBT
- Marel
- Tetra Laval International S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg3oyr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-meat--poultry-processing-equipment-market-2019-to-2023-by-application--geography-300848236.html
SOURCE Research and Markets