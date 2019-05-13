Global Meat & Poultry Processing Equipment Market, 2019 to 2023, by Application & Geography

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The meat and poultry processing equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

The growing demand for convenient food products is one of the key factors expected to boost the meat and poultry processing equipment market growth during the forecast period.

The preference for convenient food products including meat and poultry is increasing due to a busy life schedule and increase in working women population. The demand for convenient food products has surged mainly as they are easy to cook and consume less time, in turn, boosting the demand for meat and poultry processing equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Wider reach through organized retailing

The growth in the number of organized retailers is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat meals, including meat and poultry food products, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for meat and poultry processing equipment during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of livestock diseases

The disease spread among livestock due to factors such as the movement of animals and equipment between or within farms, the introduction of new animals, shared processing equipment, and animals drinking from polluted rivers and streams hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players



Duravant

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT

Marel

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Meat processing equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Poultry processing equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in new meat and poultry processing equipment

Improvement in hygienic animal husbandry practices to curb livestock diseases

Growing partnership and alliance of market competitors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Duravant

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT

Marel

Tetra Laval International S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg3oyr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

