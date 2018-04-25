Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are  Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Home Chef, Plated & Sun Basket

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global meal kit delivery service market to grow at a CAGR of 20.51% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand for gluten-free meal kits. Gluten is a protein available in several grains. The growing awareness of the health effects of gluten is encouraging the consumers to seek and consume gluten-free food products. Individuals suffering from celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity are the primary consumers of gluten-free food.
According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effective solution when compared to eating out. The global meat kit delivery service market is growing at a high rate, which can eventually affect the dine-in restaurant business. Consumers look for convenience in their eating routine, along with sustainably sourced food at affordable prices.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in food community prices. Raw materials such as vegetables, sugar, grains, meat, salt, and dairy products are integral in the market. Any shortage due to reasons such as adverse weather conditions and natural calamities impacts the growth of the market. Bad and unsuitable climatic conditions impact the crop production globally, that subsequently impacts the crop prices.
Key vendors
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4bsg3z/global_meal_kit?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-meal-kit-delivery-service-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are--blue-apron-hellofresh-home-chef-plated--sun-basket-300636449.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Glampfire Trail Mix is full of marshmallows, chocolate, and pretzels
The Californian plans to operate DENCH. for the rest of his college career
Avoid these mistakes when shopping to save money and eat better
An exclusive chat with Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan