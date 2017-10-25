Global Matcha Market, 2025

DUBLIN, October 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Matcha Market Analysis by Grade (Ceremonial, Classic, Culinary), by Application (Regular Tea, Matcha Beverages, Food, Personal Care), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global matcha market is expected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2025

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has augmented the demand for healthy and nutrient-rich food & beverage alternatives. Anti-oxidant and vitamin-rich composition of matcha tea has fueled the product demand across the globe.

Anti-oxidants, including epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), prevent diseases such as cancer, Type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems. EGCG present in the product can repair DNA damage caused by UV radiation and controls the proliferation of cancerous cells. The product also has the potential to reduce stress and promotes a state of relaxation. L-theanine present in the product acts in a synergistic way to activate alpha waves in the brain and thus improves brain functioning. Furthermore, high chlorophyll content of the product prevents toxin accumulation in body.

Key product grades available in the industry include ceremonial, classic, and culinary. Ceremonial accounts to be the most expensive product grade owing to its superior and high-quality production process. Classic grade is the most widely consumed variety, owing to its enhanced taste and flavor. The demand for culinary grade is predicted to grow at a robust pace, due to emerging use in bakery and cooking applications.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2016, owing to traditional tea culture in Japan and China. The product was majorly consumed in form of regular tea, followed by other beverages in Asia Pacific. Experiment and innovation led to the preparation of various beverages, including smoothies, lattes, and juices. Various cafes and food chains have incorporated various matcha tea-based foods and beverages in their product portfolios. North America has exhibited spurring demand over the recent past, owing to heightened consumer awareness in the U.S.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global matcha market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025, owing to rising consumer awareness regarding product features, such as detoxification, anti-ageing, and improvements to immune system

Culinary grade is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the overall product industry, over the forecast period, driven by the rapidly growing use of the product in formulation of snacks, desserts, bakery, and confectionery items

Classic grade was the largest segment of the industry, accounting for around 56% share of the global revenue in 2016, owing to the superior health benefits offered by this product grade

Regula tea application segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to energy stimulation and detoxifying properties of the product

North America is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast years, drive by the rising number of outlets selling matcha-based beverages in the U.S. market

Key players in the industry are focusing on expanding their product portfolios along with organizing events to boost consumer awareness, with the objective of sustaining major shares of the overall industry revenues

