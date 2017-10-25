Global Matcha Market, 2025

DUBLIN, October 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Matcha Market Analysis by Grade (Ceremonial, Classic, Culinary), by Application (Regular Tea, Matcha Beverages, Food, Personal Care), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global matcha market is expected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2025
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has augmented the demand for healthy and nutrient-rich food & beverage alternatives. Anti-oxidant and vitamin-rich composition of matcha tea has fueled the product demand across the globe.
Anti-oxidants, including epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), prevent diseases such as cancer, Type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems. EGCG present in the product can repair DNA damage caused by UV radiation and controls the proliferation of cancerous cells. The product also has the potential to reduce stress and promotes a state of relaxation. L-theanine present in the product acts in a synergistic way to activate alpha waves in the brain and thus improves brain functioning. Furthermore, high chlorophyll content of the product prevents toxin accumulation in body.
Key product grades available in the industry include ceremonial, classic, and culinary. Ceremonial accounts to be the most expensive product grade owing to its superior and high-quality production process. Classic grade is the most widely consumed variety, owing to its enhanced taste and flavor. The demand for culinary grade is predicted to grow at a robust pace, due to emerging use in bakery and cooking applications.
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global industry revenues in 2016, owing to traditional tea culture in Japan and China. The product was majorly consumed in form of regular tea, followed by other beverages in Asia Pacific. Experiment and innovation led to the preparation of various beverages, including smoothies, lattes, and juices. Various cafes and food chains have incorporated various matcha tea-based foods and beverages in their product portfolios. North America has exhibited spurring demand over the recent past, owing to heightened consumer awareness in the U.S.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Matcha Market Variables, Trends &Scope
Chapter 4. Matcha Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Matcha Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Matcha Market: Regional Outlook
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4gd24x/matcha_market
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-matcha-market-2025-300543111.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Every stop has its specialties; here are some that no food-loving visitor to the city should miss
Baha Mar is a family-friendly destination that meets all your food and fun needs in the Bahamas.